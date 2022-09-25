Read full article on original website
October's cup runneth over with fall festivals. Here are a few to mark on your calendar
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Fall is in full swing across the mountains, and there's no shortage of festivals to get you in the mood this October. So, grab your pumpkin spice latte, put on your coziest sweater, and check out these local events. NOTE: Hurricane Ian may impact listed...
WLOS.com
Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
WLOS.com
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the mountains
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian continues barreling toward the U.S., it's expected to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas by the end of the week. Because of that, many events scheduled for this weekend in Western North Carolina are now being canceled. One big one is the...
WLOS.com
Cheese lovers gather for Carolina Mountain Cheese Fest, benefitting local cheese makers
BLACK MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Cheese lovers gathered Sunday, Sept. 25 for the Carolina Mountain Cheese Festival. Attendees filled the Oak and Grist Distilling Company in Black Mountain to taste and buy local artisan cheeses, enjoy pairings, experience chef demonstrations and more. The festival aims to promote and raise...
WLOS.com
Volunteers from Western North Carolina prepare for Hurricane Ian's impact
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As Hurricane Ian moves closer to landfall, local volunteers are already planning to help those impacted. A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said the agency has been preparing for the storm for several days. WNC Executive Director Miriana Vimbela said, with as much as...
WLOS.com
Taking no chances after Fred, Haywood residents prepare for impacts from Hurricane Ian
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway should Hurricane Ian track toward Western North Carolina. People in Haywood County are taking extra precautions after large swaths of the area were devastated by flooding caused by remnants of Tropical Storm Fred last year. BearWaters Brewing Co. in Canton sustained...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
WLOS.com
Victim robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the River Arts District over the weekend. A victim told police he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint in the River Arts District late Saturday night. The department says police...
WLOS.com
Scottish manufacturer Emtelle to bring almost 200 jobs to Fletcher
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A company from overseas has set it's sights on Fletcher for an expansion. Fletcher would be the first location in North America for Scottish manufacturer Emtelle, which produces fiber cable. Emtelle will use a 300,000-square-foot facility off Mills Gap Road. Company leaders said they are...
WLOS.com
Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
WLOS.com
Asheville community leader writes city officials, demands more police patrols
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A community leader has written an open letter to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer and city council members, calling on them to do more to address violent crime in the Livingston Street neighborhood, just south of the River Arts District. “Over the last few years, this...
WLOS.com
Asheville looks to community responder program to help fight opioid crisis
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking for ways to help fight the opioid crisis. And it plans to launch a pilot community responder program that will work with Buncombe County's community paramedics, focusing on opioid addiction and available community resources. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette...
WLOS.com
Student's artwork one of two designs under consideration for new Mountaineers logo
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountaineer mascot has been around for years for Tuscola High School. But Appalachian State University said the logo is virtually identical to its copyrighted version and wanted to see changes made to Tuscola's. There are two designs on the table to help solve the...
WLOS.com
"Please help me find my buddy" Search underway for man's best friend of 10 years
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It was a night like any other for Nick, who's mostly been on the road for the past year, until he couldn't find his best friend. Now, a community in Western North Carolina is coming together to help find his beloved dog. Nick says...
WLOS.com
East Henderson High custodian to retire after unexpected 43 years on the job
EAST FLAT ROCK, N.C. (WLOS) — Nancy Harris first walked through the doors of East Henderson High School in 1979. The veteran custodian said she never expected to be on the job for more than five years. “After five years, I thought, well a little bit longer because I...
WLOS.com
Speak up: Mills River seeks public input on what to do with remaining COVID relief funding
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — The Town of Mills River is looking for help from the community. Town officials want the public’s input on what they should do with the remaining American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. In total, Mills River received more than $2.3 million over a...
WLOS.com
"Fishing can teach you life lessons" Words of wisdom from the streams of Appalachia
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tom Panek has been fishing for over 50 years. Since moving to western North Carolina in 1995, he has fished the length of the mountains from Virginia all the way down to the Tennessee border. "I've fished in North Mills River, Ivy River, up...
WLOS.com
Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
WLOS.com
2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
WLOS.com
Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
