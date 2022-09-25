ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Blue Ridge Pride Festival makes a comeback following two-year hiatus

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a two-year hiatus, the Blue Ridge Pride Festival was back up and running Saturday in downtown Asheville. Pack Square Park was packed with pride on Saturday, Sept. 24. Festivities included live music, 200+ vendors, food and colorful costumes for as far as the eye could see.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The investigation into what caused a head-on collision that killed two people and injured multiple others in Marion on Sunday continues. Police say 53-year-old John Russell was driving the vehicle that crossed the center line, colliding with an SUV on US 70. Russell died along with a 10-year-old in the other vehicle. Five others were seriously injured. Officials are waiting on results from a toxicology report.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint in River Arts District, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place in the River Arts District over the weekend. A victim told police he was robbed of his cell phone and wallet at gunpoint in the River Arts District late Saturday night. The department says police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Scottish manufacturer Emtelle to bring almost 200 jobs to Fletcher

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — A company from overseas has set it's sights on Fletcher for an expansion. Fletcher would be the first location in North America for Scottish manufacturer Emtelle, which produces fiber cable. Emtelle will use a 300,000-square-foot facility off Mills Gap Road. Company leaders said they are...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Affordable housing project approved for Asheville's elderly population

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council has been considering whether to approve an affordable housing project for the elderly in South Asheville. On Tuesday night, council members unanimously approved conditional zoning and funding for the project that would deliver a total of 104 senior living apartments for less than $1,000 per month at a time when demand is high.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville looks to community responder program to help fight opioid crisis

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking for ways to help fight the opioid crisis. And it plans to launch a pilot community responder program that will work with Buncombe County's community paramedics, focusing on opioid addiction and available community resources. Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Prices at the pump climb across nation, but decrease in Asheville area

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gas prices are climbing once again across the nation, except for some spots in Western North Carolina. Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen one cent per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.54/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 24.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 54.0 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.88 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

2 dead at scene in vehicle crash involving 7 people in Marion, officials say

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of two people Sunday evening, Sept. 25, in Marion, McDowell County officials said. On Sunday at 5:17 p.m., two cars collided on Highway 70 in Marion near Old Highway 10, in the 1600 block of East Court Street, a spokesperson for the Marion Police Department said.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville man gets more than 5 years for stabbing death

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville man charged with second-degree murder in a 2018 stabbing death pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Monday. Cecil Ambroise Thorpe, 57, was sentenced to 5.6 to 7.75 years (67-93 months) in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter, according to the Buncombe County district attorney's Twitter page. Thorpe was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Digiacomo, 39, by stabbing him in the chest after a fight at Pisgah View Apartments on Jan. 21, 2018.
ASHEVILLE, NC

