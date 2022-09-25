Read full article on original website
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KCPD: Social media post claiming serial killer on loose in KC ‘completely unfounded’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Viral social media posts state a serial killer is targeting young Black girls in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department, however, said those claims are not verifiable. A TikTok/YouTube post from The Kansas City Defender said there are four women murdered and three others...
Triple shooting kills 1, leaves infant in critical condition in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police spent more than four hours on Monday going in and out of a house at the corner of 26th and Hardesty. They said three people were shot inside shortly before 1:45 p.m. One adult died. Another adult is expected to survive. An infant is...
KCPD: Social media rumors regarding a 'serial killer' targeting women are untrue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said a video circulating social media claiming a "serial killer" is targeting women in the community is false. In the video, posted to TikTok and shared to other social media platforms, a man claims information from the community says...
No victims, evidence found following report of possible active shooter in Belton
"Spring came and a lot snakes [were] coming out. My 7-year-old daughter, she stepped on the snakes." Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl. Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for Coop.”. Statistics show impact fentanyl...
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator
James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
‘We have to stop this’: Kansas City’s homicide victims remembered on National Day of Remembrance
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Today is the National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims. With just over three months left on the year Kansas City sits at 118 murders. “She was the life of the party, very outgoing, loving, and loud,” says Nakiwa Kelley. Sadly, Kelley’s transgender daughter...
Dilapidated home in Kansas City has neighbors concerned about safety
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In the middle of a block along Chestnut Avenue is a home covered in vines that’s marked “do not enter.”. Jennifer Arredondo and her neighbor Lidia live on either side of the dilapidated house. On Lidia’s side, the home is being held up...
Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
Belton police address active shooter report near Chewy plant, warehouse
Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
Independence police sergeant dies, department announces
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
Shawnee Police Department hosts National Night Out
Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized
On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
Kansas City police release photos of suspects in attack of store clerk
Kansas City police release surveillance pictures of two suspects accused of attacking a store clerk at Royal Liquor on March 11, 2022.
KC mother relieved son’s suspected killer is facing charges after fatal shooting near 19th & Vine last year
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City mother says that, after waiting more than a year, she is relieved her son’s suspected killer is facing charges for a deadly shooting near 19th and Vine on Sept. 8, 2021. Her son, Mortez Falkner, was killed minutes after his 32nd...
Motorcyclist identified in fatal overnight crash on I-70
A motorcyclist died after an overnight single-vehicle collision near the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to southbound Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Burglar Eludes Police, Arrested During 2nd Burglary Attempt
A burglary suspect escapes police but is arrested during a second burglary attempt. Early Friday morning, Independence Police Officers were called to the 800 block of W. Laurel St. for a vehicle burglary, in which the suspect was seen fleeing. Officers could not locate the man, but they identified him as 34-year-old Jason York of Independence.
Man charged in fatal shooting at 19th & Vine last September
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened about a year ago in the area of E. 19th Street & Vine Street. Cleon D. White, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
