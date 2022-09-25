ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
CJ Coombs

Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. Senator

James A. Reed, U.S. Senator from Missouri.Blanche Reineke, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. James Alexander Reed was born on a farm in Ohio on November 9, 1861. He is a descendant of an early Pennsylvania pioneer, David Reed. When Reed was three, his family relocated to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He became a lawyer and moved to Kansas City in 1887.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Triple shooting in KCMO kills 1, injures infant and adult

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A triple shooting in Kansas City on Monday afternoon killed one person, and left an infant and adult injured. Just before 1:45 p.m., police say, officers received a call about the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of Hardesty Ave. While officers were on the way, it was upgraded to a shooting call.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Belton police address active shooter report near Chewy plant, warehouse

"Spring came and a lot snakes [were] coming out. My 7-year-old daughter, she stepped on the snakes." Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl. Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for Coop.”. Statistics show impact fentanyl...
BELTON, MO
KCTV 5

Holden community welcomes little girl home from hospital following buggy crash

Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

Independence police sergeant dies, department announces

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department is mourning the loss of a police sergeant who died on Saturday. Sgt. Terry Dorman was off duty and suffered a medical emergency, the department said on Saturday. Dorman suffered the medical emergency at a relative’s house. “Since April 1991, Sgt....
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Shawnee Police Department hosts National Night Out

SHAWNEE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park crash on U.S. 69 Highway leaves woman hospitalized

On Sunday, an Arizona woman was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park. She’s also suspected of driving under the influence. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 2008 Toyota Camry had been reported as an erratic driver. Recorded radio...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kggfradio.com

Burglar Eludes Police, Arrested During 2nd Burglary Attempt

A burglary suspect escapes police but is arrested during a second burglary attempt. Early Friday morning, Independence Police Officers were called to the 800 block of W. Laurel St. for a vehicle burglary, in which the suspect was seen fleeing. Officers could not locate the man, but they identified him as 34-year-old Jason York of Independence.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KCTV 5

Man charged in fatal shooting at 19th & Vine last September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened about a year ago in the area of E. 19th Street & Vine Street. Cleon D. White, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
KANSAS CITY, MO

