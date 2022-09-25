ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Haunted Montana Town May Also Be the Creepiest One

Earlier this year, Michael highlighted an absolutely creepy town that is a relic of the Cold War; St. Marie, Montana. Some of the pictures are absolutely haunting, but is it the most haunted place in Montana? I don't think it is because there's an older town in Montana that is also one of the most haunted places in the Treasure State. And, as you know, haunted places are the creepiest.
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
REPORT: Colorado's 'mother wolf' missing, likely dead

According to a report from the Coloradoan, the mother wolf of the North Park wolf pack hasn't been seen since February. An expert interviewed by reporter Miles Blumhardt indicates that the wolf is probably dead, with a likely scenario being that this happened legally at the hands of a human after entering Wyoming.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Montana wildfire update for Sept. 26

Last week, Montana had 28 large active wildland fires in the state. The National Interagency Fire Center reported on Sunday that there are currently 24 active wildfires in Montana, totaling 58,000 acres of land burned. The largest wildfire in Montana appears to be the Trail Ridge Fire northwest of Wisdom,...
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
Wildfire season leaves its scars across Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A wildfire season that left its scars across the Treasure State. Now as cooler temperatures slow down fire activity, state officials reflect on this season’s impacts. “We saw the high pressure the heat really set in in July and August that put our fire danger...
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Thanksgiving Will Look Different This Year For Montana Radio Host

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving again this year. But not in a good way. Growing up we had a big meal at my Grandma Janes's house out in the countryside. And she was huge into gardening. So all of the vegetables came from her garden. And she always had some of her corn on the cobb for me, because she knew how much I loved it. And she also made orange Jello with shredded carrots and pineapple in it.
Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
99.9 KEKB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

