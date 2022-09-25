Read full article on original website
Fayetteville police arrest man for capital murder in disappearance of woman
One man has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman in Fayetteville who was reported missing a week ago.
Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
Fayetteville man arrested for threatening to burn down church
On September 26, Dillon McDonald, 27, was arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down St. James Baptist Church.
Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Fort Smith police invite public to National Night Out
The Fort Smith Police Department will host its National Night Out event at Central Mall on October 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Central Mall.
Benton County dedicating admin building to former judge
The Benton County Administration Building will be dedicated to former Benton County Judge Bruce Rutherford in a ceremony on September 29 at 5 p.m.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Adair County deputy facing charges after altercation caught on camera
An Adair County sheriff’s deputy has now been arrested for an off-duty shooting caught on camera during Labor Day weekend. Cell phone video caught the scuffle between an off-duty deputy Travis Adams and another person where shots where fired. Adams is now facing a charge of battery in the...
FBI offers up to $30,000 reward for information on man last seen in Madison, Benton County
The FBI is offering up to $30,000 for information regarding the disappearance of a man who was last seen in Madison County.
Meteor Cafe to open second AR location in Fayetteville
The Meteor, an all-day cafe and bike shop, announced the upcoming opening of its newest location, in Fayetteville.
This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith
Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith
For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
2nd Annual Golfing for Kids moves FOREward in Fort Smith
Get ready to tee up for a good cause. Deborah Christian is here with Arkansas True Vision Children’s Homes to share details on the annual Golfing for Kids event. This is a scramble tournament to benefit abused and neglected children served by Arkansas True Vision Children’s Homes, which include the Maggie House in Charleston and the Young Homes in Fort Smith.
Walmart announces new family-building benefits for associates
Walmart has announced that it will provide associates with several new family-building benefits, including fertility and surrogacy coverage.
Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source
Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
Hog Football recruiting report | Texas recruiting & Southwest Classic loss
KNWA-KFTA (FAYETTEVILLE, AR)- In this week’s Arkansas Football recruiting report we touch on Metroplex recruiting and we also touch on the Hogs first loss of the season in the Southwest Classic. Arkansas faces Alabama next week at Razorback Stadium.
Arts Live Theatre’s “The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic”
You can experience magic at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville by visiting the Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic this coming weekend. Here to tell us more about this production is Director Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, as well as a couple of members of the cast, Asher Jordan and Emma Smith. Performances of...
Springdale Public School video nominated for Emmy
The Communications Office at Springdale Public School teamed up with Springdale high school students on producing "My Springdale | Why We Drive." The video encourages bus driver applicants and highlights the impact of the Springdale bus drivers.
