Lincoln, AR

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: Juvenile shot in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police said a juvenile was shot Monday night. Police said the shooting happened at a home in a neighborhood near U.S. Highway 64 and North 54th Street in Muskogee. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time. This is a developing story.
MUSKOGEE, OK
5NEWS

Fort Smith Police searching for missing teen

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is searching for a missing 16-year-old boy. Bobby Sherrin was last seen near the 4600 block of North 33rd Street in Fort Smith on Sept. 26, 2022. According to FSPD, Sherrin was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.
FORT SMITH, AR
KOLR10 News

Cassville man dies in head-on car crash

CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
CASSVILLE, MO
Cameron Eittreim

This Place Has Fire Spaghetti in Fort Smith

Spaghetti. Just about anyone can make it right? Wrong. There is a certain skill that it takes to make something that is more than just sauce and pasta. There is an art that goes with making the perfect plate of spaghetti, where the sauce and the pasta combine to create culinary bliss.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Benton Co. Fair, Martina McBride Tickets

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. The Benton County Fair is here. The fair kicks off today and lasts through Saturday. There is live music nightly starting at 6:00 p.m., rides, and plenty of livestock including a rabbit show, lamb show, even a goat costume contest and something you don’t see at just any fair… Clydesdales! You can check out the Clydesdales in the horse arena. The featured musician tonight is Arkansas CMA Entertainer of the Year Phil McGarrah — his show starts at 8:00 p.m.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
ourchanginglives.com

Eating Our Way Through Downtown Fort Smith

For us, there is a big difference between eating to sustain and dining for pleasure. During our visit to this historic Arkansas destination, we tried to sample as many restaurant choices as we could squeeze into our schedule. As we were eating our way through downtown Fort Smith, we discovered what the locals already know. This city is packed with amazing eateries that serve a variety of cuisines. As foodies, this made our visit sensational, even if it made narrowing down our meal choices more difficult. Let’s see how we did with our selections.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

2nd Annual Golfing for Kids moves FOREward in Fort Smith

Get ready to tee up for a good cause. Deborah Christian is here with Arkansas True Vision Children’s Homes to share details on the annual Golfing for Kids event. This is a scramble tournament to benefit abused and neglected children served by Arkansas True Vision Children’s Homes, which include the Maggie House in Charleston and the Young Homes in Fort Smith.
FORT SMITH, AR
talkbusiness.net

Growth leads to expansion for MMJ dispensary The Source

Medical marijuana dispensary The Source recently relocated to a new 20,000-square-foot building along Interstate 49 in Rogers from an almost eight times smaller Bentonville location. The two-story building at 4505 W. Poplar St., near Outback Steakhouse, has the space to allow for cultivation and production and house administrative offices for...
ROGERS, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arts Live Theatre’s “The Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic”

You can experience magic at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville by visiting the Nobody Academy of Misfit Magic this coming weekend. Here to tell us more about this production is Director Jennifer Nesbitt-Eck, as well as a couple of members of the cast, Asher Jordan and Emma Smith. Performances of...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

