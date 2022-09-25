Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
CPD: Suspect to be charged after knocking out man in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two men wanted in connection with an assault earlier this month will be charged after being interviewed by Columbus police. Police said an assault charge is pending against a 30-year-old Columbus man in connection with the Sept. 16 incident. According to police, two men inside a light tan Jeep […]
WSYX ABC6
Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
Woman fights for life as police seek suspects in South Linden gas station shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A family is hoping for justice as their loved one is fighting for her life. It’s been about a week since 33-year-old Marissa Jones was shot. Police said it happened as a group of people, mostly teenagers, tried to rob her. Only some of the suspects have been arrested. Jones’ mother […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
Accused of killing Columbus man, woman held on $3 million bond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman accused of shooting a 26-year-old to death in the South Linden neighborhood is being held on a $3 million bond. Mercedes B.G. Reyes, 25, was issued a $3 million bond at her arraignment on Wednesday, about a week after the Columbus Division of Police sent out a warrant […]
Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
WBNS 10TV Columbus
City attorney to seek contempt against bar, property owner following deadly weekend shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein’s office says it will ask a judge to hold a bar and property owner in contempt following a weekend shooting the killed a 30-year-old woman. The shooting, which happened early Sunday morning at the Queen of Hearts Pub off East...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donovan Lewis shooting prompts Columbus police oversight member to quit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The city’s Civilian Police Review Board has received its first resignation. Aaron Thomas, who was added to the board in April 2021, resigned on Aug. 31, one day after a Columbus police officer shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis while serving an arrest warrant. Lewis, a Black man, was shot while […]
Report: Girl with gun on Ohio bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
32 arrested in Columbus police operation targeting Short North, Driving Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A crime blitz in the Short North and Driving Park neighborhoods resulted in nearly three dozen arrests, 15 illegal guns seized and more than 200 grams of narcotics confiscated last week. The Columbus Division of Police announced the results on Monday of its sixth installment of...
Three killed of eleven injured in six weekend shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed of eleven injured over the weekend in six separate shootings. The youngest person to be shot was a 15-year-old boy. The first shooting happened on Saturday outside a motorcycle club on East Fifth Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. Police said four people were shot, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
Man shot in face, expected to survive
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested After a Domestic Incident Monday
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic incident in Kenton Monday afternoon. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Franklin Street to investigate. The incident involved a domestic argument between a husband and wife. After investigating,...
953wiki.com
Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars
September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
Woman, 30, dead after fight near east Columbus bar leads to shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead and two others are injured after a shooting during a fight early Sunday near an east Columbus bar, according to police. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were sent to the Pelican Club East on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue after receiving a call […]
Man dead, one detained after South Linden shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a person of interest is detained after a shooting in South Linden early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was […]
Comments / 0