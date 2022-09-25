ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Homicide suspect in custody following east Columbus barricade situation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man wanted in a homicide from 2021 is in custody following an east Columbus barricade situation on Tuesday. Several police units were called to a barricade situation at an apartment complex located along Burgandy Lane. Police confirmed the suspect, Brandonlee Berry, came out of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus SWAT officers arrest man wanted in 2021 homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — SWAT officers arrested a man Tuesday morning wanted on charges related to a 2021 homicide. Brandonlee Berry was arrested by police shortly before noon at a residence on Burgandy Lane, a short street in Columbus’ Eastland neighborhood. Berry has been a suspect in the death of Charles Jones Jr. Jones’ body […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Reward offered for suspect in deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for help locating a suspect accused of killing a 27-year-old man in a drive-by shooting. Columbus police are searching for the suspect accused of fatally shooting Malik Price, 27, near Courtright Road and Petzinger Court on Sept. 9, 2021. Price was the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three killed of eleven injured in six weekend shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people were killed of eleven injured over the weekend in six separate shootings. The youngest person to be shot was a 15-year-old boy. The first shooting happened on Saturday outside a motorcycle club on East Fifth Avenue and Osborn Avenue just after 11:00 p.m. Police said four people were shot, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NewsBreak
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police searching for missing 16-year-old

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police is searching for a 16-year-old who went missing on Monday. Sincere Thornton, 16, was reported missing by his family on Monday, according to the Gahanna Division of Police. Thorton is six feet tall, 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a “V” on the back […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot in face, expected to survive

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 26-year old man was shot in the face at the 600 block of Woodbury Ave. in South Hilltop early Monday morning. Columbus police responded to reports of shots being fired on Forest Creek Drive around 2 a.m. and found the man on Woodbury Avenue about a half an hour later. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested After a Domestic Incident Monday

A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic incident in Kenton Monday afternoon. According to the report, officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a business in the 800 block of West Franklin Street to investigate. The incident involved a domestic argument between a husband and wife. After investigating,...
KENTON, OH
953wiki.com

Disgruntle Patron at Local Grocery Store Finds Himself Behind Bars

September 21, 2022, Madison Police responded to a reported battery in progress, at the Kroger's Store, 525 Clifty Drive. Upon arrival, Officers located the suspect in question and identified him as Todd Bruseau 46, Columbus, Ohio. According to the victims and witnesses, Bruseau became upset with store employees when they...
MADISON, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, one detained after South Linden shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a person of interest is detained after a shooting in South Linden early Sunday morning, according to Columbus police. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of East 18th Avenue just before 1 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was […]
COLUMBUS, OH

