Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Second suspect in Portsmouth quadruple homicide arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody. 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, police say. They announced Gore’s arrest on Tuesday. WAVY confirmed he was in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Missing Norfolk woman suffering from dementia found safe

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia has been found safe. Norfolk police say 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday. Williams is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last […]
NORFOLK, VA

