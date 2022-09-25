Read full article on original website
Police: Man dead on Prospect Pkwy in Portsmouth, death investigation underway
Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Tuesday afternoon.
Brush fire damages footbridge at Williamsburg park
A downed power line caused a brush fire in Williamsburg's Redoubt Park early Monday.
Target in Chesapeake evacuated due to large gas leak
The Target store in the Edinburgh shopping center off Route 168 in Chesapeake has been evacuated after contractors struck an underground gas line outside.
Unidentified ordnance taken from Buckroe area in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Surrounding homes in the Buckroe area of Hampton were evacuated after suspected ordnance was discovered Tuesday morning. Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with Hampton Fire & Rescue said it was in the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue, near North Mallory Street. An explosive ordnance disposal crew...
Man dead following shooting on Sunrise Ave in Chesapeake
A homicide investigation is now underway after a man died from gunshot wounds in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.
Man sustains life-threatening injuries following shooting on Sewells Point Rd in Norfolk
Police say a man sustained life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Norfolk Tuesday evening.
Police investigating burglary at Hampton Raceway gas station
Police are now investigating after a gas station was robbed in Hampton early Monday morning.
Man dies following double shooting on Carver Cir. in Portsmouth
Portsmouth, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday morning. Officers responded to a gunshot wound incident near the 10th block of Carver Circle. In a tweet, police confirm one adult man died from his injuries. A second male has life-threatening injuries, he was transported to...
Teen shot, seriously injured in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teen sustained critical injuries in shooting in Newport News on Tuesday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of 36th Street, near Chestnut Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they located a teenage male who was...
Suffolk police believe 4-year-old’s death an accident
During a press conference on Tuesday, police said they have no reason to believe that the man who shot and killed his 4-year-old stepson did not do it intentionally.
MMMBT over-height sensor issue led to hefty morning delays, per VDOT
As of 9:55 a.m. on Monday, the over-height sensors are operating under the backup system while crews are actively working to figure out what created the technical issue and how to fix it.
19-year-old arrested in connection with 2 robberies in Portsmouth
Portsmouth police say 19-year-old D'Juan Jones Jr. was recently arrested in Newport News in connection with the robberies that occurred near the 500 block of Main Street and 50 block of Afton Parkway in Portsmouth.
Norfolk man shot at after confronting group who threw trash in his yard
A Norfolk neighborhood is on edge after a homeowner was shot at while confronting a group of people who threw trash in his yard.
2 men walked into Norfolk hospital with gunshot wounds
The call for the walk-in came in just before 9:30 p.m. at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Police say two adult males were reported with serious injuries.
Catalytic converter thief abandons getaway vehicle, eludes police in Suffolk
Police in Suffolk are now investigating after they say they saw someone trying to steal catalytic converters.
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
VB dog’s killer still at large, family hires investigator to get clues
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach family has hired a private investigator to determine who killed their dog, Titus, last November. 10 On Your Side first reported this story when it happened. Someone fired into the Dillon family’s backyard shooting their four dogs. One of them, Titus, died. 10 On Your Side returned to the […]
19-year-old out on bond after deadly Portsmouth shooting
A 19-year-old is out of jail on bond after police say he helped get rid of a murder weapon.
Second suspect in Portsmouth quadruple homicide arrested
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The second suspect wanted by Portsmouth police after a quadruple homicide in early June has been taken into custody. 40-year-old Antwann Jacque Gore is charged with four counts of aggravated murder, police say. They announced Gore’s arrest on Tuesday. WAVY confirmed he was in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning.
Missing Norfolk woman suffering from dementia found safe
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Norfolk say a missing elderly woman suffering from dementia has been found safe. Norfolk police say 78-year-old Hazel Lee Williams was last seen in the 900 block of Scott Street around 2 p.m. Monday. Williams is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds. She was last […]
