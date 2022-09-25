This is why it’s tough to believe an actor when they say that they’re done. Well, that and the fact that Cameron Diaz made a return after she’d stated that she was retired. It might not be a serious breach of trust on the part of the actors involved, but it could be seen as kind of confusing since Hugh Jackman made a rather convincing ending in Logan. Despite Ryan Reynolds jabbering on about a Wolverine/Deadpool movie and the idea that fans might like it, trying to reason how this is going to happen is kind of confusing until one recalls that messing with timelines is now standard practice in the movies or rather, it has been for a while since trying to keep things the way they’ve been for so long isn’t really the norm any longer. It’s tough to say that it’s not exciting at all to think about Jackman returning, at least for one more movie, but believing that he’s going to stick around for any longer than that is a bit naive. The guy has been playing the role for two decades. It’s simpler to think that he’s coming back because it makes sense to do so at this time. At this time, it feels that a lot of people will be glad to see him, but as it’s already been noted, fans always want more.

