Fate of Wanda After Doctor Strange 2
Doctor Strange 2, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was the most anticipated Marvel Studios project after Spider-Man’s most recent release, Spider-Man: No Way Home because it closely followed up the MCU story’s multiverse fate. From Doctor Strange’s first appearance since Spider-Man, Doctor Strange had the return of Wanda, too, for the first time since the incredible events of WandaVision. While Doctor Strange 2 featured Wanda, she wasn’t the hero anyone expected as the movie reflected some key comic storylines that showcased Wanda as a villain and that she was during the film. When Wanda finally came around from the dark magic that had consumed her, she seemingly sacrificed herself for the battle at hand, but did Wanda indeed die in her sacrifice? Below we’ve detailed the fate of Wanda after Doctor Strange 2, as well as other details of Wanda, WandaVision, Doctor Strange 2, and some information that featured the characters or storylines from Doctor Strange 2.
Movie Review: Uncharted
Like so many other video game movies, Uncharted felt like it was racing toward a chorus of boos that weren’t going to end until the movie was out of the theater. There’s no doubt that some folks liked it, but a lot of people sounded off in the negative when this movie came out for one reason or another. After watching it there are a few reasons why it doesn’t pan out as a great action movie, but there are several things to like about it as well. For one, Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland are usually a lot of fun to watch most of the time, especially when there’s action and adventure involved. One would have to play the game to see the deviations and where things were kept true to the franchise, but there are a lot of people who are starting to not care that these movies are straying from the source material since some of them aren’t too bad, while others are just flat out horrible. It feels as though Uncharted falls somewhere between these two distinctions, especially given that it shows Nathan and Sully working together for the first time.
Wait, Now Hugh Jackman is Coming Back as Wolverine?
This is why it’s tough to believe an actor when they say that they’re done. Well, that and the fact that Cameron Diaz made a return after she’d stated that she was retired. It might not be a serious breach of trust on the part of the actors involved, but it could be seen as kind of confusing since Hugh Jackman made a rather convincing ending in Logan. Despite Ryan Reynolds jabbering on about a Wolverine/Deadpool movie and the idea that fans might like it, trying to reason how this is going to happen is kind of confusing until one recalls that messing with timelines is now standard practice in the movies or rather, it has been for a while since trying to keep things the way they’ve been for so long isn’t really the norm any longer. It’s tough to say that it’s not exciting at all to think about Jackman returning, at least for one more movie, but believing that he’s going to stick around for any longer than that is a bit naive. The guy has been playing the role for two decades. It’s simpler to think that he’s coming back because it makes sense to do so at this time. At this time, it feels that a lot of people will be glad to see him, but as it’s already been noted, fans always want more.
Who is Letitia Wright? 5 Must-See Movies She Stars In
Unless you’ve been a fan of Letitia Wright or seen her older movies, it would seem like she popped up on the screen in 2018. Undoubtedly, 2018 was Letitia Wright’s year! These days, one of the ways to become an overnight sensation in Hollywood is to feature in an MCU movie.
“The Black Phone” Release Date Information
Released after the epic, somewhat standalone Marvel series “Moon Knight,” Ethan Hawke played the villain, Arthur Harrow, a man once in tune with an Egyptian God, now searching for a way to rid the world of sin-doers through nefarious, ancient Egyptian God-related methods, he played a more twisted villain in “The Black Phone.” Trailers for “The Black Phone” showed a trapped boy in a basement of sorts with nothing but a bed, appearances from the man that put him there, and a black phone. Through the original trailer for”The Black Phone,” we saw darkness, creepiness, and the child mentioned above fighting for his life. As “The Black Phone” was released at Fantastic Fest in September 2021 and internationally and theatrically on June 24th, 2022, the Blu-ray, DVD, and digital versions of the film have been available for some time. Below, we’ve detailed “The Black Phone” and explored the various release dates of the various platforms, where to stream the R-rated movie, and more.
Jean Grey vs. The Flash: Who Wins?
It’s a lot of fun to take heroes and villains from DC and Marvel and pit them against each other to see who might be left standing at the end. The general consensus is that heroes aren’t always bound to fight since they’re more likely to settle their differences quickly when they come to the conclusion that they’re on the same side, but there’s always the question of who’s more powerful when all is said and done. On paper, the Flash would annihilate Jean Grey if they decided to go hand to hand since his superior speed would allow him to pummel her from every possible angle without being touched. But with that being said, Jean Grey isn’t typically seen throwing hands with anyone since she doesn’t have to. Some would say that the Flash would be able to thump Jean Grey using the Speed Force since he thinks faster than anyone alive and could simply go back in time to eradicate the threat entirely. The only problem is that Jean is an Omega-level mutant, meaning that her level of power, even when it manifested, is greater than anything the Flash could overcome so easily.
5 Reasons Why Removing Jedi from Star Wars is a Bad Idea
In the history of Star Wars, which is starting to make its way toward five decades worth of storytelling, there have been a lot of theories, rumors, and many fans ready and willing to give their input. One argument is that Star Wars could do without the Jedi and the Sith for a while. Despite the interest in seeing other stories, as has already happened, one must remember that the Jedi are an integral part of the franchise. Dropping them for more than a story, here and there, would be a terrible idea. Imagine dropping a crucial figure or sect from one well-known movie franchise or another; the result would be a complete change of the franchise, meaning the story would be altered in a way that’s tough to come back from. Even considering excluding the Jedi would be a colossal misstep many people might regret if it ever happened. Showing other stories that don’t have as much to do with the Jedi is interesting since the echoes of their actions and wars stir up a bit of trouble now and then, but keeping them around is still wiser than ditching them entirely.
5 Shows to Watch if you like Hulu’s The Dropout
Hulu created another masterpiece when they green-lit ‘The Dropout’ series based on the epic rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and her multibillion-dollar company, Theranos. Starring the talented Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth, this mini-series follows entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes as she maneuvers the world of power to become one...
5 Reasons why “Monster High: The Movie” might not be as Fang-tastic
It is evident that Nickelodeon has been on a budget for a while and has jumped on the bandwagon to make live-action reboots of its classics, just like Disney. However, they might have been doing it wrong in so many ways, and the fans are not happy about it. The...
Season 5 of Ozark
Ozark, much like Stranger Things, has had a unique element to it that separated itself from other dramas not only on Netflix but on modern television and streaming services in general. Unlike the supernatural elements present in Stranger Things, Ozark had a much more grounded and natural darkness to it, tied up in the back ends of illegal money laundering. However, with any show, when the ending has come or announced, and fans aren’t entirely satisfied, they want more from the show, such as additional episodes, seasons, or even a movie. Ozark has been an incredible show, so while it makes sense for fans to be hoping for more of the show to be created, the likeliness may not be as high as they may hope. Below we’ve detailed Ozark, but most importantly, the final moments of the show and the likeliness of Ozark Season 5 on Netflix.
Aloy vs. Kate Bishop: Who Wins?
There are a lot of great fighters in pop culture, but there are only a handful of great archers by comparison, and only several of those could be said to be the absolute best. One might wonder why I don’t try to pit Aloy against someone like Hawkeye or Green Arrow, but the truth is that either one of those archers would likely give Aloy more than she could handle. It might be a good fight depending on the terrain and the situation, but in this case, a fight between Aloy and Kate Bishop would be much more even and likely produce a winner that might be a lot more decisive, depending on who could make the most of their surroundings. One has to look at the combatants first and their capabilities, and then look at how adaptable both of them are. There’s nothing to take away from either woman since both Aloy and Kate can think on the fly and can adapt to their situation. They’re both skilled at hand-to-hand tactics, and their ranged combat is what’s helped to keep both of them alive in their respective worlds. But who can prevail in a head-to-head matchup?
The Five Greatest Characters in American Gods
It’s a little saddening to realize that there won’t be a season 4 of American Gods, but it’s also kind of easy to think that the show was going downhill in a very real way since the level of exposition far outweighed the action and excitement that was going into the series. Even the storytelling was beginning to fall apart in a way, and it’s not tough to see that the fans were beginning to drift away. There is the possibility of a movie, as the author, Neil Gaiman, has been heard to state, but until that happens, it’s best not to hold your breath simply because this is an idea that felt as though it was about to be something great, at least until the story derailed itself in a very confusing way. Trying to draw upon so many different mythological tales is kind of difficult since, at one point or another, they were bound to collide with one another and expose inconsistencies in the history of the world that would end up affecting the story in a manner that wouldn’t be easy to come back from. But the adherence to Norse mythology was interesting for a while since it was a big focus. But as far as the characters went, the storylines were a lot of fun since they went off in a number of different directions.
7 Upcoming Book-to-Screen Adaptations (that We’re Excited to See)
We know we shouldn’t judge a book by its screen adaptation. But we sure can’t wait to see what these upcoming book-to-screen adaptations offer!. Regarding new movies and TV shows, 2022 is looking good so far. And it’s looking even better for book-to-screen adaptations coming in the next few months.
Why John Boyega has the Right Attitude to Disrupt the Status Quo in Hollywood
John Boyega’s first love is acting, and his second love is setting the internet on fire with his opinions. Every time he speaks, the power of his words divides sentiments and views and sends the media into a frenzy. When an actor has that level of influence, we know we have found a superstar that will affect the trend and culture of things to come.
Movie Review: Beast
One of the best things to have happened to this movie was the hype generated from Idris Elba’s The Breakfast Club interview. While the interview with Will Packer and Idris Elba centered on different subjects, one of the highlights was Elba’s comments on why his real-life daughter didn’t get the role to play his daughter in the movie.
Why People Think See Doesn’t Work
As one of the several stories that Jason Momoa has played a part in, See is one of those that has been the most divisive since, well, the idea of humanity being nearly wiped out by a virus that hasn’t been entirely defined, and rendered blind, is kind of a stretch that a lot of people can’t get behind. The whole idea of blindness becoming a genetic trait worldwide, with only a few individuals who can still see still in existence, appears to stretch the type of belief that a lot of people are capable of keeping. But add onto that the fact that these people don’t bump into each other that often, that they can ride horses, and they don’t happen to wander into one danger, or another is stretching things to the degree that a lot of folks can’t bend their minds around. The interesting fact about this show is that no one was really asking for it, and it wasn’t something that generated a lot of buzz before it was revealed. If anything, it was s project that featured Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, two huge stars whose characters were bound to collide at one point.
Casting a Soul Calibur Movie
Talking to anyone, or trying to, about SoulCalibur is bound to earn a confused look as many people don’t know enough about this fighting game to care or even realize how great the story could be if the right director could grab hold of it and run with the original tale. The original story, Soul Blade, features several core characters that would hopefully be included in the initial movie if more than one managed to be made. As a series, it might even be fun since there’s a lot to this story and a lot of room to add on if the desire ever arose to see more. This story has gained a lot more traction overseas than in America, but it has also run afoul of the same problem that many video games have. It’s added in several other characters over the course of its existence, as it’s included characters from Tekken, Star Wars, and even The Witcher. But casting would likely be a bit of an issue since there are plenty of talented individuals that could fit the bill for several roles.
Five Best War Movies of the Last Decade
Some people know war, and some know what they’ve seen in the movies and on TV, but the truth is that Hollywood nails it with some movies and drops the ball with others. Throughout the history of cinema, it’s been seen more than once how Tinseltown can screw up royally when making a war movie by adding too much of one thing or not enough of another. A good war movie will leave people with the thought that they’ve seen something that is as close as it can be to the real thing and will often leave a lot of people who have seen active duty emotional in a very real way. The fact is that war is a very serious matter and those who have been through one or have seen combat while in the military are worthy of the respect that comes from making an accurate movie. In the last decade, however, there are a few movies that have managed to create the genuine feelings that war movies should be felt when this subject is brought up.
Movie Review: The Harder They Fall
It does feel as though this movie was bound to attract a bit of criticism since one doesn’t hear about a lot of bank robbers, criminals, and gunslingers that lived back in the days of the old west. The thing is, Oklahoma was known to have entire communities and towns that were built by and for people of color, so it wasn’t that uncommon. There were a few things that people were bound to see in this movie, such as pretty much any Caucasian individual being seen as foolish, duplicitous, or otherwise weak compared to their colored counterparts. For the sake of the story, it’s easy to ignore this since the movie is pretty entertaining, given that it’s a revenge story that takes off immediately and doesn’t slow down all that much from point A to B. The killing of a preacher and his wife, and the marking of his son, stands out as a rather brutal way to start things off, but Rufus Buck is quickly established as a bad guy who’s not apologetic about what he does in any way, shape, or form.
