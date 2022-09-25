ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina football report card vs. Charlotte: Offense shines, defense starts sluggish

By Emily Adams, Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football got the decisive victory it needed Saturday, dominating Charlotte 56-20 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

After leading by just six points at the half, the Gamecocks (2-2) shut the 49ers (1-4) down immediately in the third quarter, and Charlotte pulled quarterback Chris Reynolds before the fourth quarter began. South Carolina scored on every red-zone attempt it had and finished just one drive without scoring.

Here's how we graded the performance:

Offense: A

The passing game took a while to get going, but it didn't have to. The Gamecocks had their best rushing game of the season by a landslide, recording 295 yards and six rushing touchdowns. Running back Marshawn Lloyd was practically unstoppable with 169 rushing yards and three touchdowns, including a run on which he hurdled a Charlotte linebacker. Before Saturday's game, Lloyd had just 86 rushing yards on the season.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler also had a solid night, passing 17 of 23 for 187 yards. It was his first game of the season without an interception, and the offense had zero turnovers prior to the second string subbing in during the fourth quarter.

The biggest negative was another slow start. The Gamecocks erupted in the second half, scoring 21 points in the third quarter alone.

Defense: B-

Charlotte quarterback Reynolds is an impressive talent, but South Carolina struggled to slow the Niners offense at all, especially in the first half. The Gamecocks allowed eight third-down conversions on 14 attempts.

South Carolina also couldn't lean so heavily on the injury excuse this week — nickelback Cam Smith, safety Devonni Reed, defensive lineman Alex Huntley and safety RJ Roderick all played significant snaps. The absence of linebacker Mohamed Kaba and edge rusher Jordan Strachan was certainly felt, but Strachan's backup, Gilber Edmond, had an impressive night. Edmond recorded a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack and two quarterback hurries.

There was major improvement after halftime as South Carolina kicked of the third quarter with the first three-and-out of the game. Linebacker Brad Johnson and safety DQ Smith then recorded interceptions on back-to-back drives, and Smith added one as well. The group allowed just six points in the third quarter.

Special teams: A

There were no surprises on special teams, and that's always a good thing. Mitch Jeter converted both of his field goals and all of his extra point attempts. Kai Kroeger didn't have to punt a single time. Xavier Legette averaged 26 yards on two punt returns.

Coaching: A

There wasn't much to complain about on the sideline. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield didn't try to force calls and stuck to what was working in the run game. There was some concern about the Gamecocks' clock management as they burned 13 seconds before taking a sack with 33 seconds left in first half, but with no significant impact on the game, it's not a major knock.

Overall: A-

The Gamecocks did exactly what was expected for the first time this season. They put up 545 yards of offense on a Conference USA team that is allowing an average of 563 yards per game, and they forced more turnovers than they had in the past three games combined. It's a big step in the right direction.

