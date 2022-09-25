ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home

Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Doctors say early fall is peak asthma season

ATLANTA — This time of the year is statistically the peak for child asthma emergency room visits. September weather changes bring fall allergies like ragweed and mold. Add that to school crowds, and for children with asthma, the season’s sniffles and coughs can be serious. Channel 2′s Linda...
CBS 46

2,500 people received free COVID-19 vaccination at DeKalb County event

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The parking lot at Stonecrest Mall was filled with cars Saturday morning as thousands received COVID-19 vaccinations. From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the DeKalb County Board of Health and DeKalb County Fire Rescue administered voluntary COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots to anyone 12 years of age and older. DeKalb County officials gave away a $100 prepaid debit card to everyone who received a COVID-19 vaccination or booster shot. In addition, see-through bookbags filled with school supplies were distributed.
WALB 10

ASU mourning death of student

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The death of an Albany State University (ASU) student is under investigation, according to the college. Yasmine Durham, 21, of Atlanta, was found dead in her dorm room on Sunday. Durham’s official cause of death is still under investigation pending an autopsy by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s (GBI) medical examiner, ASU confirmed.
TheAtlantaVoice

Much More Than Pink

Some people had canes and walkers, while others showed up to the parking lot of Lenox Mall with their children, pets and assorted family members. All were dressed in pink, including a man referring to himself as Captain Cancer Defender in a costume that included a pink cape with matching afro and mustache. The 2022 […] The post Much More Than Pink appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta Magazine

Serving as a juror for a DeKalb murder case, I learned to appreciate the cost of justice

When the summons arrived in my mailbox in August 2021, I didn’t think much about it. I’d been called for jury duty nearly a dozen times before. I’ve usually been dismissed via automated phone messages or, at the latest, during the first round of questioning when judicial staff ask about insurance carriers. Apparently, my insurance company spends a lot of time in court. The one time I had actually served was a classic slip-and-fall lawsuit over a wet floor in a grocery store.
Atlanta Magazine

How to make housing affordable in Atlanta

Five years ago, then Atlanta City Councilmember Andre Dickens championed legislation that put real estate developers on notice: If you want to build swanky apartment complexes in the city’s fastest-gentrifying areas, you need to reserve a few units for people who typically couldn’t afford to live there—or pay a fine.
WXIA 11 Alive

Catholic priest who served in Atlanta faces rape, abuse warrants for 3 different victims in California

ATLANTA — A catholic priest who once served in Atlanta is now accused of rape, with warrants out for his arrest in California. The Atlanta Archdiocese confirmed the allegations Monday. According to the Diocese of Sacramento, where the charges stem from, he left California in 2005 and served in the Atlanta area until leaving for his home diocese in Colombia in 2008.
The Georgia Sun

Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept

A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
