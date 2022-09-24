Texas Tech hosting #22 Texas started just opposite of how many fans thought it would start. Texas received the ball first and scored in 3 plays lasting a minute and 26 seconds going 62 yards down the field. The Red Raiders got the ball and decided scoring fast was not something the team had in mind. Texas Tech would go on to score in the opening possession in 18 plays going 75 yards in seven minutes and fifty five seconds. Quarterback Donovan Smith hit 6 different receivers on the opening drive completing 92% of his passes going 11-12. Both teams scored and both teams looked good in the opening possessions. Texas would go on to make a field goal on the teams next drive to make the score 10-7 Texas. The Red Raiders second possession would earn the team its first lead of the game. Texas Tech scored in 13 plays going 84 yards in 4 minutes. The rest of the first half would be a back and forth game with Texas taking the advantage going into the second half. Texas Tech would hold the Texas run game to only 46 yards in the first half. Texas Tech trailed going into the second half by a score of 24-14.

