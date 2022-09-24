Read full article on original website
Ups and Downs from a huge win over Texas
The Texas Tech Red Raiders took down the 22nd ranked Texas Longhorns 37-34 in overtime on Saturday. A win in dramatic fashion is nothing new for the 2022 squad, after a double overtime win against future conference foe Houston in week 2. The fans rushed the field after taking down the team in burnt orange, and it felt well earned. It was the first time they’d beaten the Longhorns at home since “The Catch”. In a big time rivalry win where you had to come back to get a victory, the ups will outweigh downs immensely, but there’s never been a perfect game played in college football. So let’s dive in.
Texas Tech tops rival #22 Texas 37-34 in overtime at home for the first time since 2008
Texas Tech hosting #22 Texas started just opposite of how many fans thought it would start. Texas received the ball first and scored in 3 plays lasting a minute and 26 seconds going 62 yards down the field. The Red Raiders got the ball and decided scoring fast was not something the team had in mind. Texas Tech would go on to score in the opening possession in 18 plays going 75 yards in seven minutes and fifty five seconds. Quarterback Donovan Smith hit 6 different receivers on the opening drive completing 92% of his passes going 11-12. Both teams scored and both teams looked good in the opening possessions. Texas would go on to make a field goal on the teams next drive to make the score 10-7 Texas. The Red Raiders second possession would earn the team its first lead of the game. Texas Tech scored in 13 plays going 84 yards in 4 minutes. The rest of the first half would be a back and forth game with Texas taking the advantage going into the second half. Texas Tech would hold the Texas run game to only 46 yards in the first half. Texas Tech trailed going into the second half by a score of 24-14.
