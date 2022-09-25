ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Gainesville, FL
Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
College Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time

LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Josh Heupel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Vols#Sec#Gators
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee

Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice

A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
WATE

Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy