This Weekend: Gainesville FunMatthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols defenders savagely troll Gators after big win over Florida
The Tennessee Vols have their sights set on Atlanta, but that isn’t stopping a couple of UT players from continuing the celebration of their recent win over the Florida Gators. Vols linebacker Jeremy Banks and edge rusher Tyler Baron posted some videos to social media that are sure to...
rockytopinsider.com
Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida
Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
rockytopinsider.com
WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills
Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
Tim Banks: Florida game magical atmosphere for Vols' players, recruits
Before taking a series of goodnatured-but-pointed questions about the struggles his group had for most of Tennessee’s 38-33 win over Florida, Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks began his opening statement to the Knoxville Quarterback Club by asking how many people in the room were at the game. Naturally, a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum praises Josh Heupel for the job he's done at Tennessee
Paul Finebaum is impressed with the job Josh Heupel has done at Tennessee. The 2nd year coach is 4-0 in 2022 with 2 wins over Top 25 opponents, Pitt and Florida. And the Vols are showing no sign of stopping any time soon with a date against LSU in Death Valley on the docket.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge
College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
LSU vs. Tennessee Game Has Controversial Kickoff Time
LSU and Tennessee will collide in an intriguing SEC matchup on Oct. 8. The 4-0 Volunteers have climbed to No. 8 in the AP poll with victories over Pittsburgh and Florida. The Tigers, meanwhile, have scored 157 points in four games under new head coach Brian Kelly. Although it's shaping...
Vols QB Commit Iamaleava Enjoys 'Exciting' Game Day Visit
Elite 2023 Warren High School (Calif.) quarterback Nico Iamaleava committed to Tennessee in March, and he has continued to be a frequent visitor to campus, despite the cross country distance factor. Iamaleava returned to Tennessee on Saturday for his second game day visit. Following the trip, ...
Latest Visit With Vols 'Pushed Them Up' for Top In-State ATH Boo Carter
Chattanooga Christian School (Tenn.) standout athlete Boo Carter attended Tennessee's top-20 showdown on Saturday against Florida, and following the conclusion of the visit, the state's top prospect in 2024 discussed the visit and more with Volunteer Country. It was great," Carter said of the ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit praises Tennessee fans for outstanding showing at College GameDay
Kirk Herbstreit praised Tennessee’s passionate fans following ESPN’s College Gameday stop in Knoxville. The show went to Knoxville before the historic rivalry between Tennessee and Florida, which the Vols won 38-33 for the first time since 2016. Herbstreit has been with College Gameday since 1996 and has been...
Vols 'Set the Bar High' For Coveted OL Vysen Lang on Official Visit
Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang is among the nation's top offensive line prospects, and he made his way to Knoxville over the weekend for his first official visit of the recruiting cycle. Lang details the trip with Volunteer Country. Lang started the official visit on Friday by ...
earnthenecklace.com
Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?
Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
3 Great Pizza Places in Tennessee
Photo by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. What do you usually order when you go out with your friends and family members? If your answer is a good, tasty pizza, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both locals and tourists and are known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to pay these pizza places a visit next time you are in the area and try their food to see for yourself how good it is.
Tennessee WWII POW to be buried in Washington
Tech. Sgt. Ross H. Thompson died Dec. 10, 1942, at age 50.
Johnson City man accused of kicking officer at Tennessee Volunteers football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Johnson City man accused of kicking an officer at Saturday's Tennessee-Florida game in Knoxville was arrested, according to a police report. Authorities said 30-year-old Ryan Michael Gambino was charged with public intoxication and assault on a first responder. A police report said that Gambino was...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Activist says protests hurt KKK, drew FBI’s notice
A much-publicized Klu Klux Klan rally in Tazewell this weekend turned out to be something of a bust thanks to the vocal efforts of activists — many of them from Knoxville — who took to the streets and social media to protest the gathering. At least, that’s how...
Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
WATE
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
