ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Win 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the New York Lottery’s “Win 4 Evening” game were:

0-9-5-5

(zero, nine, five, five)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes,” Murphy, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement. Florio was a longtime public servant who held numerous posts on the local, county, state and federal levels.
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at Samanea New York on November 18

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in Long Island at Samanea New York on November 18. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005546/en/ Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open on Long Island at Samanea New York on November 18. Tickets are available at www.vangoghlongisland.com. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. (Graphic: Business Wire)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience Opens at American Dream on December 1

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 4 million tickets globally, making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in East Rutherford at American Dream on December 1. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005549/en/ Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open in East Rutherford at American Dream on December 1. Tickets are available at www.vangoghnewjersey.com. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. (Photo: Business Wire)
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
531K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy