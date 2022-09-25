Read full article on original website
Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
Watson Chapel School District officials frustrated after multiple fake threats
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Watson Chapel School District has been on edge for the past couple of weeks after multiple fake threats were called in. Various school officials, including Superintendent Tom Wilson, have said that it has been a very frustrating situation. "First through 12th grade here, raised,...
65 years later: Little Rock Nine reflect on their journey
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This was a commemorative weekend and certainly one of reflection for the Little Rock Nine as they continued sharing their story with the community. “We only saw the pain of our presence, but today I stand here looking at a street with our names,” said Ernest Green.
Little Rock Nine call for people to continue to fight for social justice
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Events throughout the weekend will be held to celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine. On Friday morning, five of the former students continued to reflect on the difference they made but said that the fight for change is far from over. When...
Little Rock police search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
Police: Body found near W. 65th Street, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating an overnight homicide that happened near W. 65th Street. According to reports, the Little Rock Fire Department located a body near the 5500 block of W. 65th Street. After the discovery, police arrived and found the victim who was suffering...
Little Rock Police Department officer arrested for domestic battery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: Christian Gallegos-Montes pleaded not guilty on Monday morning to a charge of 3rd-degree domestic battery. He's free on bond with a no-contact order in place with the alleged victim. A trial is scheduled for December. Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock...
Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
LITFest to include women empowerment series with special guests
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest will be a multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture on October 7-9. It will also include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.
FBI Little Rock crack down on violent crime over the summer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Solving violent crime has never been an easy task, but in Central Arkansas, the FBI is heavily involved in that process. "These last few years have been a challenging environment," Special Agent in Charge James Dawson said. The FBI division in Little Rock has had...
Traffic redirected after train derails near Arch Street
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced that traffic is being redirected after a train derailed on Arch Street on Tuesday. According to authorities, the incident is forcing traffic to close south of Interstate Park near the intersection of Arch Street and 65th Street. Police are urging those...
Little Rock SWAT call-out issued on Fair Park Boulevard
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: After a disturbance with a weapon call, SWAT negotiators were able to resolve the issue peacefully. A SWAT call-out has been issued for an apartment complex on Fair Park Blvd. where one person has barricaded himself inside the building.
Little Rock Nine 65th Anniversary: Community coming together to celebrate history
LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Thursday kicks off multiple days of events to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the Little Rock Nine's integration into Central High School. The high school announced commemorative events to celebrate the desegregation of the school by the Little Rock Nine. Many events are set to...
Little Rock father still searching for answers in son's hit-and-run death
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, 41-year-old Jamaal Lewis was walking across South University near the Exxon gas station when a vehicle hit him and kept going. His father, Bobby Wesley, said that his son's unexpected death was devastating for the family. The hit-and-run happened on...
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
Arkansans urged to take precautions ahead of flu season
ARKANSAS, USA — Flu season has arrived and that means the time of year when many people have sore throats and stuffy noses will be in the spotlight. “We're coming into fall and winter, or when all respiratory viruses seem to do their worst,” said Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine AND Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS.
This 13-year-old Arkansas cowgirl is making a name in barrel racing
VILONIA, Ark. — When you think of rodeos, Arkansas may not be the first state that comes to mind. You probably think of Texas, or even Montana if you’re binge-watching Yellowstone. But, tucked away in Faulkner County is Lily Wofford, the owner of Wofford Ranch who is hard...
Voter registration events held across Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Volunteers all over the country spent their day helping people get registered to vote to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. Local election workers hoped to see an even bigger turnout at this year's election after students at UA Little Rock filled out the forms on Tuesday to become registered voters.
