THV11

Little Rock Police Department searching for runaway juvenile girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has asked for the public's help locating a runaway juvenile. 14-year-old Chare Wright was last seen in Little Rock. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts please contact Detective Boyd at (501) 404- 3016, Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, or the Little Rock Communications Center at (501) 371- 4829.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Annual Tales of the Crypt event returns to Mount Holly Cemetery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tales of the Crypt has been an annual October tradition at Mount Holly Cemetery since 1995— until the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to it two years ago. A rehearsal will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 9:45 a.m., and the performance will be on Sunday, October 9 from 2-4 p.m. at Mount Holly. Tours will end at 5 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

65 years later: Little Rock Nine reflect on their journey

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This was a commemorative weekend and certainly one of reflection for the Little Rock Nine as they continued sharing their story with the community. “We only saw the pain of our presence, but today I stand here looking at a street with our names,” said Ernest Green.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested help in locating a missing man. 25-year-old Jahlil Livingston was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'6" in height and about 170 pounds. If you have any information regarding his location, please contact...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock FBI offering reward in search for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of 42-year-old Jason Lierl who was last seen in Madison County on January 25, 2022. After Lierl's disappearance, some of his belongings were recovered by law enforcement in Fayetteville, Benton County, and Madison County in...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
#The Little Rock#Violent Crime
THV11

Pine Bluff creates new position to address crime

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — There's plenty of history in Pine Bluff, and Barbara Warren has been there for a lot of it. "Born and raised," Warren said, laughing. "Just a good wholesome place to grow up, and I am excited I was a product of this place." As time...
PINE BLUFF, AR
THV11

LITFest to include women empowerment series with special guests

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — LITFest will be a multi-day festival showcasing the best of Little Rock’s music, arts, business, and culture on October 7-9. It will also include a full lineup of events focused on women empowerment in a series that on exploring issues from work-life balance to entrepreneurship and wellness.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
THV11

Traffic redirected after train derails near Arch Street

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police announced that traffic is being redirected after a train derailed on Arch Street on Tuesday. According to authorities, the incident is forcing traffic to close south of Interstate Park near the intersection of Arch Street and 65th Street. Police are urging those...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansans urged to take precautions ahead of flu season

ARKANSAS, USA — Flu season has arrived and that means the time of year when many people have sore throats and stuffy noses will be in the spotlight. “We're coming into fall and winter, or when all respiratory viruses seem to do their worst,” said Robert Hopkins, Professor of Internal Medicine AND Pediatrics and Chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at UAMS.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Voter registration events held across Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Volunteers all over the country spent their day helping people get registered to vote to celebrate National Voter Registration Day. Local election workers hoped to see an even bigger turnout at this year's election after students at UA Little Rock filled out the forms on Tuesday to become registered voters.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

