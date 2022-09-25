Winning numbers drawn in ‘Take 5 Evening’ game

WESTBURY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, which has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. The sensory extravaganza will open in Long Island at Samanea New York on November 18. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005546/en/ Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open on Long Island at Samanea New York on November 18. Tickets are available at www.vangoghlongisland.com. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience guests witness more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including such instantly recognizable classics as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits. (Graphic: Business Wire)

