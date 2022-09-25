SD Lottery
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) _ These South Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Dakota Cash
12-13-16-20-30
(twelve, thirteen, sixteen, twenty, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $73,000
Lotto America
03-20-33-34-42, Star Ball: 6, ASB: 4
(three, twenty, thirty-three, thirty-four, forty-two; Star Ball: six; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $23,940,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Powerball
03-09-21-24-29, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(three, nine, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $285,000,000
Comments / 0