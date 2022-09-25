LOCAL ROUNDUP: BSU volleyball completes opening weekend sweep

The Boise State volleyball team flew past visiting Air Force in a Mountain West match Saturday.

The Broncos swept the Falcons 25-13, 25-23, 25-16 at Bronco Gym to move to 10-3 overall, 2-0 in MW.

Boise State hit a season-high .410% for 44 kills.

Paige Bartsch led BSU with 14 kills and Lauren Ohlinger had 12. Kayly Paul added nine kills.

NIGHTHAWKS SWEEP: Northwest Nazarene bounced back from a rare loss on Thursday to top visiting Montana State Billings.

NNU improved to 11-2 overall, 4-1 in GNAC play.

Olivia Wright led NNU with 14 kills and five blocks. The Nighthawks had 10 aces.

MEN’S SOCCER

NNU BY SHUTOUT: Northwest Nazarene (5-1-1) opened GNAC play with a 3-0 win over visiting Saint Martin’s.

Lukas Juodkunaitis, Jake Levin and Sullivan Smith each scored.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

NNU DRAWS: Northwest Nazarene and Western Washing ton, the top two teams in the GNAC, finished in a 0-0 tie.

The teams battled throughout with tough defense. NNU is now 5-1-2, 3-0-1.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

EMMETT 48, TOKAY (LODI, CALIF.) 20: After driving 11-plus hours, the Huskies got off the bus and handed it to their nonleague hosts.

Senior quarterback Dakota Perry found receiver Steve Howe seven times, five for touchdowns as Emmett (4-1) handled Tokay.

Tokay officials pushed the kickoff to 9 p.m. to accommodate Emmett’s 550-mile one way trip.

The Huskies scored on seven of nine possessions. Perry completed 10-of-13 passes for 231 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran for another TD.

Emmett running back Ry Fullerton rushed for 152 yards on 24 carries and one touchdown.

MERIDIAN 14, HIGHLAND 6: The Warriors (5-0) made a 14-0 lead hold up in the nonleague win over the visiting Rams.

Warriors running back Marco Del Rio led the way, rushing for 120 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns.