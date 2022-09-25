Freelance Wrestling It’s Trevtember PHUQRS Complete Results 09.23.2022: World Championship, Tag Team Championship, Legacy Championship, & More

Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
Cary Silkin Comments on Chris Jericho Becoming ROH World Champion
Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH World Championship for the first time in his career to kick off the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this past Wednesday. While watching the match, Cary Silkin, the former owner of Ring of Honor, was attacked by Jericho outside the ring. Silkin appeared on Busted Open Radio and discussed Jericho becoming champion.
Former WWE Official Reacts To Drew McIntyre Fireball Spot Gone Awry
On the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," the rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross was taken to the next level when Scarlett blew a fireball into the face of the former WWE Champion. However, the spot didn't go to plan, as it ended up missing the Scotsman, and during his latest "Reffin Rant" on Twitter, former WWE official Jimmy Korderas praised the two men for the fact they "called it on the fly" by continuing after that spot.
Swerve Strickland Discusses How WWE 'Promised The World' To Keith Lee
Former AEW Tag Team Champions Swerve In Our Glory have a storied history together that started long before they obtained gold as partners. The duo became well-acquainted on the indie circuit before being signed to WWE around the same time, bringing both men to perform in "NXT" during the same phase of the Black and Gold era. When both of the promising main roster stars were released from their WWE contracts, they didn't take much time to rebound and make an impact in AEW, which they felt was necessary, as Strickland revealed during a recent episode of "The Sessions With Renee Paquette."
Tony Khan Approves Ian Riccaboni's AEW Dynamite Request
"AEW Dynamite" is shaping up to have a big fight feel this upcoming Wednesday and Ian Riccaboni wants to call the action. Tony Khan announced on Monday that Chris Jericho would be defending his Ring Of Honor World Championship against former ROH World Champion Bandido. Riccaboni, ROH's long-time commentator who has called matches on AEW television before, tossed his hat in the ring to join the big match's commentary team.
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
Cody Rhodes Comments On How WWE Has Treated Him Since His Return
After returning to the WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes quickly became one of the top babyfaces in the company this past Spring. Though the former AEW EVP suffered a pectoral injury that put him out of commission back in June, Rhodes appears to be happy to be back working for the company after his six years away.
Big Name Returns On WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and the show featured its fair share of surprises. Earlier in the night Candice LeRae made her return to WWE, and Edge also made his return at the end of the show. Riddle faced off against...
Bianca Belair Shows Off Busted Lip From WWE Raw, Bayley Responds
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair tweeted out a photo of her lip being busted and swollen from her match with Iyo Sky last night on Raw. Bianca Belair wrote, “Had to get EXTREME with @Iyo_SkyWWE tonight, since @itsBayleyWWE always has one of her birds do HER work. #WWERaw #ExtremeRules”
Former WWE Champion Confirms Big Backstage Fight Took Place At WrestleMania
In the world of professional wrestling not everyone gets along all the time as backstage disputes certainly do happen as fans have recently seen with CM Punk’s situation involving The Elite. At WrestleMania 32 The League of Nations defeated The New Day and The New Day previously said that...
D'Von Dudley Shares Real Thoughts On The Usos Using The 3-D
The Dudley Boyz are considered to be one of the greatest tag teams in wrestling history, with D-Von and Bubba Ray putting together an unforgettable career as a duo. Whether it was in ECW, WWE, or TNA, the duo made a huge impact. Recently, fans have been talking about them again thanks to The Usos, who have been paying homage by using their Dudley Death Drop finisher.
Kurt Angle Gives Reason He Would Not Join AEW
Kurt Angle has led a storied wrestling career as a multiple-time world champion in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling, and has been inducted into their respective Hall of Fames (TNA in 2013, WWE in 2017). The master of the Ankle Lock would retire from WWE in 2019 following a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35, followed by a formal retirement from wrestling altogether following successful double knee replacement surgery in May 2022.
WWE Announces Suspension to Three WWE NXT Stars
WWE has announced a storyline indefinite suspension to three NXT stars. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs won a Pub Rules match against Wolfgang and Mark Coffey of Gallus on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Joe Coffey had been banned from ringside earlier in the night for assaulting an NXT security guard.
WWE Drops Another Tease During Bayley Segment on RAW
Fans are curious about what WWE is planning to do with the White Rabbit teases it has been airing on television. Last week’s episode of SmackDown attracted the highest overall audience it has received since the year 2020. On Monday’s episode of Raw, WWE released yet another White Rabbit...
Triple H Reportedly Accelerating Cosmetic Change To WWE Product
The changes in WWE have kept on coming ever since Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon became co-CEOs and Triple H took the helm as Chief Content Officer. The latest report from Fightful notes that all signs point to another big change coming soon. Sources close to the situation have indicated that there are at least three new sets of title belts that are finished and in the possession of WWE.
Another Wrestler Possibly Done With AEW
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about wrestlers requesting to be released from All Elite Wrestling, and it was reported that Malakai Black was given a conditional release from the company. Now Fightful Select is reporting that Buddy Matthews may be done with AEW, or at least on...
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
Kevin Nash Sarcastically Calls WWE Tag Team Star The New Kurt Angle
During the September 12 edition of "Monday Night Raw," Johnny Gargano made his long-awaited in-ring return after spending nine months away against Alpha Academy's Chad Gable. The match saw Gargano defeat Gable with One Final Beat, overcoming outside interference from Gable's tag team partner, Otis. The crowd was excited for the contest, chanting, "This is awesome!" while the two traded blows.
Cody Rhodes On The Status Of His Recovery, Says He “Has The Strength Of An 11 Year-Old’
Cody Rhodes is still on the mend, and he recently gave an update on his recovery. Rhodes is currently out of action due to surgery to fix a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell. TMZ caught up with Rhodes and asked him about the injury; you can see some highlights below:
