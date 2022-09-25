Read full article on original website
Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas
We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kentucky’s Barion Brown Named SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 on the season with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois Saturday night at Kroger Field. The Wildcats continue to climb in the polls, up one spot to No. 8 in the updated Coaches Poll. Below is the new Coaches Poll entering Week 5 of the college...
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
