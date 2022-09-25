Read full article on original website
Kentucky’s Barion Brown Named SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky freshman Barion Brown was named the Southeastern Conference co-Freshman of the Week after notching his first career 100-yard receiving game, the league announced Monday. Brown, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound wide receiver and return specialist from Nashville, also pulled down his first two touchdown receptions, a 70-yarder...
Tip Time Set for Kentucky-Kansas
We now know tip-off time for Kentucky’s non-conference matchup with Kansas in late January. The Wildcats and Jayhawks are set for 8 p.m. ET. on ESPN on Saturday, January 28 at Rupp Arena. The two blue blood programs will cap off the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
Kentucky Climbs in Updated Coaches Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 on the season with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois Saturday night at Kroger Field. The Wildcats continue to climb in the polls, up one spot to No. 8 in the updated Coaches Poll. Below is the new Coaches Poll entering Week 5 of the college...
