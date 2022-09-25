Read full article on original website
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno: The Bloodline Battles Braun Strowman and the New Day
WWE held their ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Here are results, via Wrestling Bodyslam:. * ‘White Rabbit’ played once again. * Karrion Kross def. Drew Gulak. * WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) def. Natalya...
NJPW Announces Complete Lineups For Both Nights of Royal Quest II
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full cards for both nights of NJPW Royal Quest II. The shows happen on October 1-2 at the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London. IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (c) vs. Aussie Open. * Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo,...
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Update On AEW Exits Of Buddy Matthews and Malakai Black
As previously reported, it’s believed that Buddy Matthews is on his way out of AEW as like Malakai Black, he said he needed time away to “recalibrate.” Black has reportedly been granted his release and it’s rumored that last week was Matthews’ last night with AEW.
Mickie James Praises Promo Ability of Eddie Kingston
In a tweet over the weekend, Mickie James praised the promo ability of Eddie Kingston leading up to his match with Sammy Guevera on AEW Rampage. She wrote: “I just watched this promo from Eddie Kingston to Sammy and it had me on the edge of my seat & emotional. It made me feel. Every word he was saying I was there with him. That’s not an easy task anymore. He’s always been incredible but now he’s truly on another level. That’s all.”
Latest Details On New WWE Title Belt Designs
As previously reported, WWE has been pursuing new designs to several title belts, and futher information has recently been uncovered (via Fightful Select). Sources indicate that at least three new sets of title belts have been completed and are currently in WWE’s possession. In addition to the description previously provided by Dan Beltzer, WWE sources report that additional design changes have been indicated, but information on what those might be is scant.
Digital Media Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for this week’s show, including a Digital Media Championship match. Impact announced that Bryan Myers will defend the title against Crazzy Steve on this week’s show, while Honor No More will celebrate their win at Victory Road. You can see the updated...
WWE Live Results 9.24.22 From Vancouver: Roman Reigns Battles AJ Styles, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live event in Vancouver, British Columbia last night with Roman Reigns taking on AJ Styles and more. You can see the full results from the WWE live show below, per PWInsider:. *The Street Profits def. Alpha Academy. *Kevin Owens def. Austin Theory.
Streaming Additions Announced For WWE Network & Peacock This Week
WWE announced the following lineup of programs available on Peacock and WWE Network this week, including new episodes of NXT and NXT Level Up. You can see the full announcement with the schedule below:. This Week’s Schedule. ** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network. Monday, Sept....
Interim Women’s Title Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Toni Storm will defend the interim AEW Women’s Championship on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW announced on Tuesday that Storm will defend her championship against Serena Deeb on Wednesday’s show, as you can see below. The full lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS,...
Backstage Update on Drew McIntyre Not Appearing at WWE Live Events as Advertised
– As previously reported, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was advertised for two of WWE’s live events this weekend in Stockton and Fresno, California and was scheduled to face Sheamus at a Street Fight for those live events. However, McIntyre did not work last night’s Stockton event. According to PWInsider, the word making the rounds backstage in WWE is that McIntyre was pulled from this weekend’s events as he’s been very ill with a bad case of food poisoning.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced three matches and two segments for next week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs next Tuesday on USA Network:. * NXT North American Championship Match Qualifier: Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. * Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons & Zoey...
WWE Postpones Weekend NXT Live Events Due to Hurricane Ian
– Per PWInsider, WWE has announced that this weekend’s NXT live events scheduled for Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 in Florida have been postponed due to Hurricane Ian. You can see the announcement WWE issued below:. NXT UNIVERSE. Due to Hurricane Ian, the WWE NXT LIVE events...
Backstage Notes for Yesterday’s Impact Wrestling TV Tapings, New Producer Backstage (SPOILERS)
– As previously reported, former ROH wrestler Delirious worked the Impact Wrestling TV tapings last night in Nashville, Tennessee, losing a match to Black Taurus that was taped for IMPACT! on AXS TV. PWInsider reports that Delirious also worked as a producer for last night’s tapings. There is no...
Maria Kanellis On Why She Won’t Compete In Her Women’s Wrestling Army Promotion
Maria Kanellis has no plans to step into the ring for her Women’s Wrestling Army promotion, and she recently explained why. Kanellis spoke with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast and discussed the promotion that she runs along with Bobby Cruise, and you can check out some highlights below:. On if...
Wardlow Says Shawn Spears, FTR & More Helped Him Out in AEW, Was Afraid Spears Would Re-Align With MJF
Wardlow has formed a lot of bonds in AEW, and he named Shawn Spears, FTR, Cody Rhodes and more for helping him out during his early days in the company. Wardlow spoke with Dynamite Download for a new interview and talked about his bonds with those men, as well as touching on Spears’ involvement in his feud with MJF. He even noted that he was afraid Spears would be one of the men who unmasked as part of The Firm to help MJF win the Casino Ladder Match at All Out. You can check out the highlights below:
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble Results: ProSouth Title Changes Hands, More
ProSouth Wrestling Battle Rumble took place on Friday and saw a new champion crowned. You can see the results below courtesy of Fightful, along with the full video of the show:. * Team CMD (Cabana Man Dan, Roma Miller, Tyrese Murphy, and Dorian) defeated Team Eriks (Marcus Eriks, Shane Mako,...
NJPW Royal Quest Events Will Not Stream Live
This year’s NJPW Royal Quest shows won’t stream live, according to a new report. John Pollock of POST Wrestling has confirmed on Twitter that the two-night event, which takes place this weekend, will not stream live on FITE TV and will be available On Demand in October via New Japan World.
Updated NXT Halloween Havoc Card
WWE has an updated lineup for NXT Halloween Havoc after this week’s episode of NXT. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place on October 22 and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD...
WWE Smackdown Rating Spikes, Audience Hits 2.5 Million For First Time Since 2020
Last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown saw the rating jump and the total audience hit 2.5 million for the first time in almost two years. Friday night’s show brought in a 0.63 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.535 million viewers, up 26% and 14.6% respectively from the previous week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 2.212 million.
