Pepper Pike, OH

richlandsource.com

Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel

Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action.
NORTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry

A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga

Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game.
CHESTERLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense

A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27.
MIDDLEFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer.
MANTUA, OH
richlandsource.com

Burton Berkshire blanks Pepper Pike Orange

Burton Berkshire corralled Pepper Pike Orange's offense and never let go to fuel a 4-0 victory in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Burton Berkshire drew first blood by forging a 3-0 margin over Pepper Pike Orange after the first half.
BURTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27.
GENEVA, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison

Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27.
MADISON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball.
ANDOVER, OH
richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone

Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer.
WICKLIFFE, OH
ysnlive.com

URSULINE COMES OUT ON TOP OF GRIT CITY SHOWDOWN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Ursuline and Chaney met at Rayen Stadium with a lot on the line. For Chaney, they came in looking to preserve their undefeated record (5-0), as well as their No.4 ranking in Division III. For Ursuline, they were looking to continue their rush up towards the top of the DIII Region 9 polls, and looking to move into the Top 10 in the state polls.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange

No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
richlandsource.com

Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls

Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH

