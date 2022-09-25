YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Ursuline and Chaney met at Rayen Stadium with a lot on the line. For Chaney, they came in looking to preserve their undefeated record (5-0), as well as their No.4 ranking in Division III. For Ursuline, they were looking to continue their rush up towards the top of the DIII Region 9 polls, and looking to move into the Top 10 in the state polls.

