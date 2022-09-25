ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

WWMT

Art Center of Battle Creek displays Holocaust exhibit

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art Center of Battle Creek is displaying exhibits showing the horrors of the Holocaust. The exhibits are meant to highlight the need to stand against discrimination, hate, and persecution, according to the art center. West Michigan exhibit: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

