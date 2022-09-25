Read full article on original website
WWMT
Art Center of Battle Creek displays Holocaust exhibit
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Art Center of Battle Creek is displaying exhibits showing the horrors of the Holocaust. The exhibits are meant to highlight the need to stand against discrimination, hate, and persecution, according to the art center. West Michigan exhibit: Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring...
WWMT
Teens charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 2-year-old in Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two males, including a juvenile were formally arraigned on open murder and weapons charges in the deadly drive-by shooting of a 2-year-old Battle Creek boy last week. Martavon Nelson, 18, and Jaylen Smith, 17, were both charged with one count of open murder and six...
WWMT
Free COVID-19 test kits available for Kalamazoo County residents
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While supplies last, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services announced Monday that COVID-19 test kits are available. "We are offering free, rapid, at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents of eligible communities," a representative with Project ACT said. Booster shots: Omicron targeted COVID-19 booster shot to be...
