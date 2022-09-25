A 12,050-square-foot penthouse in the Park Shore neighborhood’s Regent high-rise sold for $16.7 million. Located at 4101 Gulf Shore Blvd. N. in Naples, the penthouse offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico, along with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Based on information from the Naples Area Board of Realtors and Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service as of Sept. 20, the sale represents the highest residential condominium sale price recorded to date in Southwest Florida. The record prices are based on data pulled from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service and don’t include pocket or off-market listings. Interior features include a private elevator entrance, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, billiards room, in-home theatre and doggy palace. The Earls Lappin Team of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, which includes Bill Earls and Larry Lappin, represented the buyer of the property, which sold at full asking price after only six days on the market.

NAPLES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO