Lehigh Acres Gazette

Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
FORT MYERS, FL
Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian

Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
NAPLES, FL
Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th

WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
FORT MYERS, FL
Total Wine significantly expanding with North Naples move

Total Wine & More is making a move this fall that will expand its North Naples retail space by more than 150%. After operating for 15 years in Carillon Place on the southeast corner of Airport-Pulling and Pine Ridge roads, the liquor superstore chain with a wine focus is packing up and relocating to the former Lucky’s Market space less than a mile north on the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Naples Boulevard.
NAPLES, FL
Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian

The following Southwest Florida school, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
FORT MYERS, FL
Penthouse in Park Shore’s Regent breaks record with $16.7 million sale

A 12,050-square-foot penthouse in the Park Shore neighborhood’s Regent high-rise sold for $16.7 million. Located at 4101 Gulf Shore Blvd. N. in Naples, the penthouse offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico, along with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Based on information from the Naples Area Board of Realtors and Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service as of Sept. 20, the sale represents the highest residential condominium sale price recorded to date in Southwest Florida. The record prices are based on data pulled from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service and don’t include pocket or off-market listings. Interior features include a private elevator entrance, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, billiards room, in-home theatre and doggy palace. The Earls Lappin Team of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, which includes Bill Earls and Larry Lappin, represented the buyer of the property, which sold at full asking price after only six days on the market.
NAPLES, FL
Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase

Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency

NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
Lee County ordered evacuations

Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
LEE COUNTY, FL
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm

Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm

Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
FORT MYERS, FL
Hurricane Ian brings fresh business into new Family Hardware store

Jeremy Peterson decided to go with a soft launch of his new hardware store. But in recent days, with Hurricane Ian forming and threatening Southwest Florida, business has been brisk. Family Hardware opened Aug. 2 at 13101 McGregor Blvd., in south Fort Myers, in what had been a vape store...
FORT MYERS, FL
