TD IAN
Walmart Real-time store closure map
Walmart: The chain has a real-time store closure map on its website. As of 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 23 stores had closed in the Venice-Fort Myers-Cape Coral areas.
WCTV
Former WCTV meteorologist among the millions evacuating Florida gulf coast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s now or never for folks along the gulf coast, from Tampa south to Fort Myers. At least 2.5 million people are in evacuation zones as Hurricane Ian inches closer to Florida. Tampa resident Ray Hawthorne is in that group. He’s a familiar face to...
fox35orlando.com
Fort Myers braces for Tropical Storm Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. - It’s the calm before the storm. Not only are the skies calm along the beachfront but so are the hardened residents who are no strangers to hurricanes. "We have the shutters up, and we’re ready to go," said Michael-Ann Searls. Hurricane preparations are done...
wengradio.com
Local Authorities Keep Eye On Ian
Officials in Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties are continuing to monitor Hurricane Ian and the path which is expected to impact Florida. As of Saturday, the system has taken a more western turn. Authorities have made no announcements in regards to school closings and shelter openings. Locally, shoppers are emptying...
luxury-houses.net
Seeking for $11.5 Million, One of The Most Distinctive Estates in All of Naples Comes with Exquisite Design for An Ultra Comfortable Modern Lifestyle
The Estate in Naples, a distinctive home with grand indoor-outdoor living spaces offering exquisite custom design elements for an ultra-comfortable modern lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 142 Eugenia Dr, Naples, Florida offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Chris P Resop (Phone: 239-231-6164) & Kara L Resop (Phone: 239-280-8955) at The Agency Naples for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Naples.
cityftmyers.com
Waste Pickup Tomorrow, September 27th
WASTE PICKUP will take place tomorrow, September 27th as scheduled. For everyone's safety, please pickup any items in the vicinity of your home that may become projectiles.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Total Wine significantly expanding with North Naples move
Total Wine & More is making a move this fall that will expand its North Naples retail space by more than 150%. After operating for 15 years in Carillon Place on the southeast corner of Airport-Pulling and Pine Ridge roads, the liquor superstore chain with a wine focus is packing up and relocating to the former Lucky’s Market space less than a mile north on the southwest corner of Airport-Pulling and Naples Boulevard.
Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact
Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Community prepares for Tropical Storm Ian
As much of Southwest Florida prepares for what could be a serious storm, residents and The American Red Cross are getting ready to help their neighbors, just in case
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida school closures due to Hurricane Ian
The following Southwest Florida school, colleges, and universities are closed due to Hurricane Ian. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
Hurricane Watch Beginning: 2022-09-26T21:10:00 Ending: New Alert
A HURRICANE WATCH MEANS HURRICANE-FORCE WINDS ARE POSSIBLE SOMEWHERE. A STORM SURGE WARNING MEANS THERE IS A DANGER OF LIFE-THREATENING. INUNDATION, FROM RISING WATER MOVING INLAND FROM THE COASTLINE,. SOMEWHERE WITHIN THIS AREA WITHIN THE NEXT 36 HOURS. A TROPICAL STORM WARNING MEANS TROPICAL STORM-FORCE WINDS ARE. EXPECTED SOMEWHERE WITHIN...
Residents prepare for intense wind, water as Ian makes its approach
People across Southwest Florida are making their last preparations to guard their homes in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is likely to bring flooding rain and intense wind this week.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Penthouse in Park Shore’s Regent breaks record with $16.7 million sale
A 12,050-square-foot penthouse in the Park Shore neighborhood’s Regent high-rise sold for $16.7 million. Located at 4101 Gulf Shore Blvd. N. in Naples, the penthouse offers unobstructed views of the Gulf of Mexico, along with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. Based on information from the Naples Area Board of Realtors and Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service as of Sept. 20, the sale represents the highest residential condominium sale price recorded to date in Southwest Florida. The record prices are based on data pulled from the Southwest Florida Multiple Listing Service and don’t include pocket or off-market listings. Interior features include a private elevator entrance, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, billiards room, in-home theatre and doggy palace. The Earls Lappin Team of John R. Wood Christie’s International Real Estate, which includes Bill Earls and Larry Lappin, represented the buyer of the property, which sold at full asking price after only six days on the market.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples area real estate inventory, days on market continue to increase
Overall home inventory in Collier County, excluding Marco Island, increased 71% in August compared to August 2021, according to a market report from Naples Area Board of Realtors. In addition, pending and overall closed sales were down 19% and 37%, respectively, while new listings decreased 17%. The median closed price increased 31% from August 2021 to $575,000, with homes staying on the market for an average of 31 days.
NBC 2
City of Naples declares Local State of Emergency
NAPLES, Fla. — The City of Naples has declared a Local State of Emergency. The City’s Emergency Operation Center (EOC) will be partially activated at 5 p.m. tonight. Collier County has issued a voluntary evacuation notice for residents in Zone A, low-lying flood-prone areas, and mobile homes. If...
Lee County ordered evacuations
Lee County ordered evacuations for some residents opens some shelters in advance of Hurricane. Lee County is issuing evacuation orders for barrier islands and low-lying areas in advance of Hurricane Ian’s approach, and the county will open some of its shelters for evacuees who do not have other locations to stay. Please prepare your business and home accordingly.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral preparedness for a big storm
Anytime a storm hits, there’s always a fear that canals will overflow and cause major issues, especially in Cape Coral. Another fear for people living in Cape Coral is not having everything they need, which means people are getting supplies like food, water, and gas. A run on water...
WINKNEWS.com
Proper boat preparations in case of a big storm
Boat owners in Southwest Florida are figuring out ways to get their boat ready to ride out the storm, should it make landfall locally. WINK News spoke with several boat owners who’ve said they’re getting extra fenders out. Although, others said they got an email from the marina in downtown Fort Myers letting them know what they need to do.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Hurricane Ian brings fresh business into new Family Hardware store
Jeremy Peterson decided to go with a soft launch of his new hardware store. But in recent days, with Hurricane Ian forming and threatening Southwest Florida, business has been brisk. Family Hardware opened Aug. 2 at 13101 McGregor Blvd., in south Fort Myers, in what had been a vape store...
