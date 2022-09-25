Valley Christian continues dominance, stays undefeated
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian entered the day perfect and stayed that way, thoroughly dominating the Leetonia Bears 46-0.
And they didn’t waste much time, taking the first offensive play for scrimmage 55-yards, courtesy of Phillip Spradley.Valley Christian High School Football Schedule
Then Leetonia offense botches the hand-off, and Jaylen Robinson recovers it for the Eagles deep in Bears territory.Leetonia High School Football Schedule
The very next play, Tyree Robinson punches it in from 5-yards out to put the Eagles up 13-0.
Then the Bears trying it through the air, and it’s Robinson again, this time with the interception, taking it all the way to the house for the pick-6.
Valley Christian improves to 6-0 on the season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0