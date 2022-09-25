ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leetonia, OH

Valley Christian continues dominance, stays undefeated

By Zach Verdea
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MErvx_0i9Ggkr100

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian entered the day perfect and stayed that way, thoroughly dominating the Leetonia Bears 46-0.

And they didn’t waste much time, taking the first offensive play for scrimmage 55-yards, courtesy of Phillip Spradley.

Valley Christian High School Football Schedule

Then Leetonia offense botches the hand-off, and Jaylen Robinson recovers it for the Eagles deep in Bears territory.

Leetonia High School Football Schedule

The very next play, Tyree Robinson punches it in from 5-yards out to put the Eagles up 13-0.

Then the Bears trying it through the air, and it’s Robinson again, this time with the interception, taking it all the way to the house for the pick-6.

Valley Christian improves to 6-0 on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ysnlive.com

URSULINE COMES OUT ON TOP OF GRIT CITY SHOWDOWN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Ursuline and Chaney met at Rayen Stadium with a lot on the line. For Chaney, they came in looking to preserve their undefeated record (5-0), as well as their No.4 ranking in Division III. For Ursuline, they were looking to continue their rush up towards the top of the DIII Region 9 polls, and looking to move into the Top 10 in the state polls.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Leetonia, OH
Local
Ohio Football
Leetonia, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Leetonia, OH
Football
City
Campbell, OH
Leetonia, OH
Sports
whbc.com

A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County

Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
STARK COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyree Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Nexstar Media Inc
Scarlet Nation

Film Don't Lie: Georgia vs. Kent State

Brent Rollins and Dayne Young pair the video and data to break down what Georgia did vs. Kent State. Film Don't Lie looks at what went wrong with Georgia's defense. It also highlights the good and bad with Georgia's offense. The Play of the Game is a first down completion...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy