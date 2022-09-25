Valley Christian continues dominance, stays undefeated

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Christian entered the day perfect and stayed that way, thoroughly dominating the Leetonia Bears 46-0.

And they didn’t waste much time, taking the first offensive play for scrimmage 55-yards, courtesy of Phillip Spradley.

Then Leetonia offense botches the hand-off, and Jaylen Robinson recovers it for the Eagles deep in Bears territory.

The very next play, Tyree Robinson punches it in from 5-yards out to put the Eagles up 13-0.

Then the Bears trying it through the air, and it’s Robinson again, this time with the interception, taking it all the way to the house for the pick-6.

Valley Christian improves to 6-0 on the season.

