St. Edward, St. Ignatius and Cleveland Heights all move up in Division I: Week 7 AP high school football poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While the top 16 teams stayed put in the latest cleveland.com top 25, there was some interesting movement in this week’s Associated Press Ohio high school football rankings. St. Edward moved up to No. 3 in Division I after Centerville’s 21-17 loss to Springboro. Centerville dropped...
richlandsource.com
Mantua Crestwood knocks out victory beat against Wickliffe
Saddled up and ready to go, Mantua Crestwood spurred past Wickliffe 3-2 in Ohio girls volleyball on September 27. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Wickliffe faced off on August 26, 2021 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Painesville Harvey blanks Chesterland West Geauga
Painesville Harvey's defense throttled Chesterland West Geauga, resulting in a 3-0 shutout during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Last season, Chesterland West Geauga and Painesville Harvey squared off with September 28, 2021 at Chesterland West Geauga High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Mogadore Field and Norton tie in epic duel
Mogadore Field and Norton battled in a seat-squirming duel that resulted in a 2-2 deadlock on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Recently on September 20, Mogadore Field squared off with Akron Coventry in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Chagrin Falls stonewalls Perry
A vice-like defensive effort helped Chagrin Falls squeeze Perry 8-0 in a shutout performance in an Ohio boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 22, Chagrin Falls faced off against Chardon NDCL and Perry took on Ravenna on September 22 at Ravenna High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood exerts defensive dominance to doom Mantua Crestwood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Mantua Crestwood to the tune of a 4-0 shutout on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer. Last season, Mantua Crestwood and Ashtabula Edgewood faced off on September 28, 2021 at Mantua Crestwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Burton Berkshire tames Middlefield Cardinal's offense
A vice-like defensive effort helped Burton Berkshire squeeze Middlefield Cardinal 3-0 in a shutout performance in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Burton Berkshire faced off on September 23, 2021 at Burton Berkshire High School. For more, click here.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Calm before Week 7’s storm could lead to overhaul
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Not much changed in this week’s cleveland.com high school football Top 25, but don’t expect that to last. There are two top 10 matchups, a third game pitting teams in the top 13 against each other and five games total that feature ranked teams facing off in Week 7 of the high school football season.
richlandsource.com
Defensive dominance: Burton Berkshire stymies Geneva
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Burton Berkshire followed in snuffing Geneva's offense 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The last time Burton Berkshire and Geneva played in a 3-1 game on September 28, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Ashtabula Edgewood flexes stout defense to thwart Andover Pymatuning Valley
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Ashtabula Edgewood stopped Andover Pymatuning Valley to the tune of a 3-0 shutout on September 26 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. In recent action on September 15, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Orwell Grand Valley and Ashtabula Edgewood took...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Wickliffe pushes past Willoughby Cornerstone
Wickliffe sent Willoughby Cornerstone home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 6-0 decision on September 27 in Ohio girls high school soccer. In recent action on September 19, Willoughby Cornerstone faced off against Beachwood Fuchs Mizrachi and Wickliffe took on Cuyahoga Heights on September 22 at Wickliffe High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Point of emphasis: New Concord John Glenn posts stop sign on Zanesville West Muskingum's offense
New Concord John Glenn unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Zanesville West Muskingum in a 7-0 shutout in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. Last season, New Concord John Glenn and Zanesville West Muskingum faced off on September 14, 2021 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Eastlake North drops a goose egg on Madison
Eastlake North sent Madison home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 5-0 decision in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Last season, Eastlake North and Madison squared off with September 28, 2021 at Madison High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Madison Comprehensive nips New Philadelphia in taut scare
Madison Comprehensive swapped jabs before dispatching New Philadelphia 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Madison Comprehensive struck in front of New Philadelphia 2-1 to begin the final half.
Week 6 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 6 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Rocco Alfieri, Kirtland: A junior, Alfieri rushed for three touchdowns and...
whbc.com
A Closer Look: Contenders and Pretenders in Stark County
Look out Federal League, the McKinley Bulldogs have found their stride. An offensive outburst vs. Green last week and again vs. Hoover Friday has to have their remaining league foes very concerned. Mackey and Hill provide a 1-2 punch at running back, an offensive line that gets better every week, McNeal at WR is a match-up nightmare and Keaton Rode has turned into the great leader every successful team needs. They were very fun to watch last week! Some were very surprised that a 1-4 Bulldog team won so easily over a 4-1 Viking squad.
richlandsource.com
Absolutely nothing: Perry drops a goose egg on Pepper Pike Orange
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Perry as it controlled Pepper Pike Orange's offense 3-0 in a sterling defensive showcase at Perry High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Perry and Pepper Pike Orange squared off with September 23, 2021 at Pepper...
richlandsource.com
Flexing muscle: Geneva tightens grip on Chagrin Falls
Geneva's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Chagrin Falls during a 3-1 blowout during this Ohio girls high school volleyball game. The last time Geneva and Chagrin Falls played in a 3-1 game on September 23, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Unfinished business: Chesterland West Geauga and Aurora deadlock
Chesterland West Geauga and Aurora completed a toss-up affair for a 2-2 deadlock in Monday's action at Aurora high school. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first half.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Cavaliers executive heads new sport and entertainment management program at CSU
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University Professor Jim Kahler is doing a final walkthrough of his material for class. “Gonna remind them of what we talked about on Monday," he said. "Blanket ticket pricing doesn’t work." The lecture of the day is about ticket sales. As a former marketing...
