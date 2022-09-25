ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

WDAM-TV

Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1

LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery

HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex

HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hub City concert band kicks off its 40th season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg Concert Band performed Sunday at the historic Saenger Theater to begin its season with musicians from all over the Pine Belt. “It’s our 40th season presenting in concert with this group in Hattiesburg and we’re comprised of just musicians,” Hill said. “Some...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes

After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community. The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents. It’s funded by...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Hattiesburg’s new 90,000-square-foot public safety complex is up and running. It has administrative offices, questioning and evidence rooms and a gym. The nearly $30...
HATTIESBURG, MS
thewestsidegazette.com

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues

The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS

