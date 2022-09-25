Read full article on original website
WLBT
Southern Miss found their quarterback in program-building win over Tulane
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles escaped New Orleans with a massive, program-building comeback victory over a renewed rival, the Tulane Green Wave, 27-24 in arguably the biggest win in the Will Hall era. “[This] was a huge win for our program and what we’re trying to...
Bham Now
5 exciting reasons to road trip to Hattiesburg, Mississippi for Hattiesburg Restaurant Week, October 2-8
It’s every foodie’s favorite week—restaurant week! If you’ve tasted your way through Birmingham’s food scene, it’s time to think out of the box and plan a road trip to try some of Hattiesburg’s 200+ local restaurants. Ready to devour the deets? Here are...
WDAM-TV
Loblolly Festival returns to Laurel Saturday, Oct. 1
Player of the Week: Dillon Brown's 181 yards rushing, 4 TDs leads Hattiesburg to 1st win.
WDAM-TV
An annual Thanksgiving tradition continues at Hattiesburg eatery
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university's band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
WDAM-TV
Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic open first Ambulatory Cardiovascular Surgery Center
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy'Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public's help identifying a Black male found...
WDAM-TV
USM holds appreciation luncheon for front-line workers
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi showed appreciation to its employees who work hard to keep the campus clean and safe. Staff from departments such as the Physical Plant, University Police Department and Housing and Residence Life were greeted by the university’s band in the Thad Cochran Center on Monday, Sept. 26.
WDAM-TV
Community members welcome new Hattiesburg public safety complex
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Watching and waiting is the name of the game right now for folks at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) as they anticipate the hatching of baby sea turtles right here in South Mississippi. The sea turtles are an endangered species, therefore presenting a...
WDAM-TV
IMMS anticipates upcoming hatching of sea turtle eggs in Pass Christian
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Watching and waiting is the name of the game right now for folks at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) as they anticipate the hatching of baby sea turtles right here in South Mississippi. The sea turtles are an endangered species, therefore presenting a...
WDAM-TV
Hub City concert band kicks off its 40th season
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg Concert Band performed Sunday at the historic Saenger Theater to begin its season with musicians from all over the Pine Belt. “It’s our 40th season presenting in concert with this group in Hattiesburg and we’re comprised of just musicians,” Hill said. “Some...
WDAM-TV
MBI: Body found in Forrest Co. identified
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The body found in Forrest County has been identified according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. According to MBI, the person has been identified as 16-year-old Zy’Errius Ezriel Zacharia Phillips. On Sunday, MBI announced it was seeking the public’s help identifying a Black male found...
WDAM-TV
Laurel schools hold first week of intercession classes
After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building.
KHOU
Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week. Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.
WDAM-TV
Sixth St. Dist. uses grant to make Mobile St. history videos
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg’s Sixth Street Museum District is using a state grant to make a new series of short videos highlighting the history of the Mobile Street community. The project is called “Remarkable Roots,” and it features the recollections of several residents. It’s funded by...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s new public safety complex up and running
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After roughly seven years in a temporary location, the Hattiesburg Police Department and municipal court are moving into a new building. Hattiesburg’s new 90,000-square-foot public safety complex is up and running. It has administrative offices, questioning and evidence rooms and a gym. The nearly $30...
thewestsidegazette.com
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Makes Fun of Jackson As Water Crisis Continues
The Mississippi Governor said, “it’s a great day not to be in Jackson,” at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. After seven weeks, a boil notice has been lifted in Jackson, Mississippi, but there are still concerns about copper and lead levels within the water supply. Unfortunately, there are still repairs going on at the city’s main water treatment facility, and it may be only a matter of time before another interruption will happen again.
State audit found staff-sanctioned cheating, failing school board in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County School District remains under probation for numerous violations of state education rules, over three years after allegations of staff-sanctioned cheating first surfaced. An investigative audit by the Mississippi Department of Education found the district in violation of 24 out of 32 process standards when the results were […]
Kayaker rescued from DeSoto National Forest
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Emergency crews rescued a kayaker from a remote creek in the DeSoto National Forest in Forrest County on Saturday, September 24. Forrest County Emergency Management (FCEM) officials said a 911 call was made to the sheriff’s office around 9:00 p.m. about an overdue kayaker on the Black Creek in Brooklyn. […]
NOPD says Slidell SWAT roll suspect has been charged with attempted murder of Joe Cooper
As Joe Cooper, a man who was shot during an attempted Gentilly home invasion back in May continues to fight for his life in the hospital, the New Orleans Police Department has connected a man who barricade himself in a Slidell home last week to the case.
WDSU
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Person found dead on I-59 in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who was found dead on Interstate 59 in Forrest County. Investigators with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) said the person was found near the 73 mile marker on the interstate. They said the person is a Black male […]
