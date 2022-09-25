Sport is consistently influencing fashion. Most recently, we’ve seen collaborations between the likes of Palace and Juventus, Real Madrid and Yohji Yamamoto, Paris Saint-Germain and GOAT, and even an exclusive Virgil Albloh-designed football boot for Kylian Mbappe. However, below the surface level of high-profile collaborations, sport and fashion’s crossover is one that is personally embraced by artists and designers around the world. For example, when Hypebeast recently spoke with London-based artist Reuben Dangoor, he said: “I have such a passion for sport, that my head goes to the same place as the people on the court or field and it makes me think of interesting ways of being able to interpret that.” With this in mind, emerging Manchester-based label Di Santi Studio has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it takes inspiration from the sport of basketball and the brand’s connection to it.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO