Explore the U.K.’s Breezy Winter With Oi Polloi and Mephisto’s Latest Footwear Collaboration
Manchester’s fashion scene is currently thriving. While the streetwear scene is consistently leveling up — thanks to the likes of Drama Call, Clints, Gramm, and Skitzo — the contemporary menswear world is also buzzing around the rainy city like never before — and one brand flying this flag is Oi Polloi. The UK-based boutique has operated out of Manchester for two decades now and has made its mark on menswear with intricate designs and unique product styling that’s destined to be accompanied by clean cagoules and parka jackets. Most recently, the label has built on its strong relationship with adidas with the world’s first eco-friendly terrace shoe that paid homage to the area of Salford. And now, Oi Polloi has presented its latest shoe in collaboration with French footwear maker, Mephisto.
Junya Watanabe MAN and New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Team Up for Niobium Concept 2 Footwear
First seen on Junya Watanabe MAN‘s SS23 runway show in Paris styled alongside an eclectic mix of pop culture-infused garments, the highly versatile Junya Watanabe MAN x New Balance Tokyo Design Studio Nobium Concept 2 footwear has now received a release date. The Nobium Concept 2 was first introduced last year as a two-way outdoor sandal featuring Vibram-equipped extended sole units taken from New Balance‘s best-selling Fresh Foam Hierro running shoes.
Yeseyesee and Alpha Industries Present Debut Collaboration
South Korean imprint and Alpha Industries have joined forces for the first time, delivering a two-piece capsule consisting of B-15 and N-3B jackets in soft leather finishes. Styled on a pair of twins in the lookbook, the jackets serve as cozy throw-on options for the urban sprawl. The B-15 bomber...
Milan Fashion Week SS23 Embraces the Return of Tailoring, Marking a Potential End to Hoodies and Sweatpants
Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 might have just sounded the bell on the return of the classic, Italian tailoring. When it comes to suiting and looking dapper, no one does it quite like the Italians and it is only right that Milan be the city to mark the return of pristine tailoring.
Milan Fashion Week SS23 Street Style Is Keeping It Simple and Chic
When it comes to fashion week street style, onlookers are almost always treated to a style spectacle filled with vibrancy, eccentric patterns and dramatic silhouettes. As the world returns to a sense of normalcy post-pandemic, the fashion week was amongst the main events that have seen an uptick in excitement. The energy on the streets of fashion week were highlighted by the extraordinary outfits. While these outfits are eye-catching, more often than not, they are not what most people would wear on a day-to-day basis. This Spring/Summer 2023 season during Milan Fashion Week has been a remarkable turn of events, seeing the return of clean, straightforward and fundamental styling. Attendees have stepped away from the ostentatious “look at me” outfits and opted for casual chic for everyday wear.
Nike Air Max Plus 3 Gets Outfitted With Double Spray Painted Swooshes
Has added a sleek, all-black iteration to its Air Max Plus 3 lineup. The brand new colorway sees the offering arrive constructed in a mixture of materials. The shoe features a black mesh and leather upper base, detailed with double Swooshes. The Swooshes are given the spray-paint aesthetic, blending into one another. The Signature “TN” branding is seen on the tongues as well as the medial, insoles and outsoles to round out the design. The Air Max unit are seen on the outsoles while the heel features a caged pattern and the “Tuned Air” branding to highlight the sole and the Air Unit to optimize stability and reduce pressure on the heel.
size? Restocks New Balance 550 "College Pack"
Back in 2021, size? teamed up with New Balance for a “College Pack,” introducing new 550 and 574 footwear silhouettes alongside ’80s basketball-inspired apparel. For those who missed out, the community sneaker store is now bringing back the court-ready 550 silhouette once again. The pairs are found...
Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
Can Kim Kardashian Revive Dolce & Gabbana From Its Scandalous Past?
Everything the Kardashians touch, turn to gold…or so they say. Designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce definitely thought so, when they tapped the mega-reality superstar and billionaire to co-design their Spring/Summer 2023 collection, shown at Milan Fashion Week. For those who remember, Stefano Gabbana, who is one-half of D&G, once called the Kardashians “the most cheap people in the world” in a now-deleted Instagram comment. It seems that the designer has ignored or perhaps forgotten his initial stance and is chasing the clout instead.
Denzel Curry Debuts "X-Wing" Visual, Announces 'MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE' Extended Edition With Livestream
Denzel Curry has shared a music video for “X-Wing,” a cut off his latest album MELT MY EYEZ SEE YOUR FUTURE which will also release its extended edition and a special livestream. The accompanying visual is directed by Adrian Villagomez and sees the rapper travelling across a Cyberpunk-like...
Di Santi Studio’s "Saint Kobe" Collection Is a Combination of Heritage and Family
Sport is consistently influencing fashion. Most recently, we’ve seen collaborations between the likes of Palace and Juventus, Real Madrid and Yohji Yamamoto, Paris Saint-Germain and GOAT, and even an exclusive Virgil Albloh-designed football boot for Kylian Mbappe. However, below the surface level of high-profile collaborations, sport and fashion’s crossover is one that is personally embraced by artists and designers around the world. For example, when Hypebeast recently spoke with London-based artist Reuben Dangoor, he said: “I have such a passion for sport, that my head goes to the same place as the people on the court or field and it makes me think of interesting ways of being able to interpret that.” With this in mind, emerging Manchester-based label Di Santi Studio has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and it takes inspiration from the sport of basketball and the brand’s connection to it.
Vaquera SS23 Oozes with Rebellion
Founded in 2013 by a foursome of friends in NYC, womenswear label Vaquera has since evolved into a duo led by Patric DiCaprio and Bryn Taubensee. The designers describe their aesthetic as “fashion fan-fiction” and partnered with Dover Street Market in 2020, which has lent a helping hand in craftsmanship and distribution.
Moneybagg Yo Flexes His Lavish Lifestyle on New Track “Blow”
Moneybagg Yo has released a new single, rapping about the expensive lifestyle he leads and his ability to “blow” through money, listing off his recent purchases, including a Ferrari. “Blow” debuted on Thursday, coinciding with the Memphis rapper’s 31st birthday. Following the song’s release, Moneybagg Yo spoke about...
Noah Readies '80s-Inspired Red Hot Chili Peppers Collection
After dropping a tour tee taking inspiration from the Red Hot Chili Peppers‘ performance in New York for its Unlimited Love world tour, Noah now unveils its full RHCP collection celebrating the four-man rock band. Formed in Los Angeles in 1983, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the best-selling bands of all time with the record for most number-one singles ever, producing legendary tracks such as “Californication,” “Can’t Stop,” and “Otherside.”
Rui Hachimura's Air Jordan 1 Low OG PE "Cranes" Surfaces
Representation from various countries is found throughout Jordan Brand‘s roster of athletes and musicians, and for the former, Rui Hachimura is leading the way for his people in Japan. The pro baller for the Washington Wizards has been fortunate enough to receive a plethora of special player exclusives from the brand that include the Air Jordan 8, Air Jordan 36 and more, and now he’s being fashioned a heritage-inspired Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Cranes” colorway.
Hélas Fall 2022 Suits Up for the Outdoors
France-based brand Hélas has unveiled its new collection for the Fall 2022 season. This time around, the brand is suiting up for the outdoors with an array of elemental pieces. Rooted in freedom, the new collection is inspired by the link between summer and fall. Outfitting the collection are...
Nike Dunk Low "Team Red" Arrives With Gold Accents
Dunk Lows continue to be a classic staple for footwear fanatics everywhere. Rarely a shortage of new creative endeavors, Nike has released a new colorway featuring gold hardware and details, fit for a champ. The latest iteration sees the low-top arrive in “Team Red,” featuring a sail, team red, black...
H&M Home is Branching Out Into Collectible Design
H&M Home is presenting the first of its new “Design Lab” collections, which is made up of a series of collectible interior objects made from premium materials. Crafted entirely by the in-house team, the drop blends together a series of concepts. Primarily, the collection looks at the intersection of tangibility and intangibility, through the use of texture, form, and material.
It's an NYC Affair as Clints Continues Its American Tour for FW22
Manchester-based streetwear label Clints is continuing its tour of America. Recently, Junior Clint’s brand — which just opened its first flagship store in Manchester City Centre — flew to California for its “Cali Pack” collection and explored oversized silhouettes with glimpses of inspiration from the likes of Run D.M.C. and other ’80s hip-hop stars. Now, Clints has changed its focus to life on the streets of New York City as it presents its newest capsule for Fall/Winter 2022.
Remembering Gary Warnett
“I do some stuff for some people.” If you weren’t familiar with Gary Warnett you’d be forgiven for not thinking twice about this modest, self-styled description from his Instagram bio: Gary’s body of work, the “stuff” he refers to, is immeasurable, and the “people” here are, well, only the world’s biggest brands — a humble euphemism that encapsulates his wit and sense of self. In the age of influencers and social media, where your bio is your professional calling card, Gary’s wry, self-deprecation speaks to the man he was: a titan of words, a true original, and widely regarded as one of the sneaker industry’s most prolific (and certainly most knowledgeable) writers.
