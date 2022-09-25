BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Johns Hopkins University inches closer to implementing a private police force, push back and protests continue. However, the backlash comes despite dozens of other Baltimore colleges already having their own police units in place. It's a point Mayor Brandon Scott recently made when pressed on the issue, "When you think about universities, they have police forces. Most colleges do have that," he said.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 16 HOURS AGO