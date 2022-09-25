ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Experts weigh in on Johns Hopkins University private police force controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As Johns Hopkins University inches closer to implementing a private police force, push back and protests continue. However, the backlash comes despite dozens of other Baltimore colleges already having their own police units in place. It's a point Mayor Brandon Scott recently made when pressed on the issue, "When you think about universities, they have police forces. Most colleges do have that," he said.
2 stores in Baltimore County sell winning lottery tickets worth $100,000

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Two stores in Gynn Oak and Parkville sold winning lottery tickets worth $100,000 each last week, the Maryland Lottery said. A player claimed a $100,000 prize after they bought a Money Rush scratch-off from the ING Wireless store in the 7000 block of Liberty Road. Meanwhile, the 8 Days A Week Liquor in the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue sold a Keno ticket on Sept. 22 also worth $100,00. The ticket was also claimed, the lottery said.
Baltimore City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

Baltimore, MD (WBFF) — Kids can't learn if they're not in school, and yet, a month into the school year, more than 1,000 Baltimore city students are being marked missing. "We’re trying to contact about 1,300 students" said the Office of Student Conduct and Attendance coordinator, Tanya Crawford-Williams.
Man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Sunday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was injured in a shooting in the Parkside neighborhood in northeast Baltimore, Sunday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 3:35 p.m., Northeast District patrol officers were sent to the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue, for a report of a shooting. Police...
Gas prices on the rise once again?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A recent GasBuddy survey showed gas prices in Baltimore have risen in the last week. The study of 663 stations showed an average price of $3.40/g, an increase of 3.1 center per gallon. According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Baltimore was priced at...
Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
Three juveniles arrested for an armed carjacking in Oxon Hill, police say

Oxon Hill, Md. (WBFF) — The Prince George's County Police Department says three juveniles were arrested for an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday in Oxon Hill. Police said the armed carjacking happened at approximately 7 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Road. The victims reported they had...
Baltimore man killed girlfriend, dumped her body using shopping cart, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Thursday after police said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend and disposed of her remains by using a shopping cart. Police said Bruce Poole, 63, stabbed 53-year-old Kelly Logan on Sept. 17 in the bedroom of their home in the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue in Northwest Baltimore.
Man killed in Anne Arundel County double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person was killed in an Anne Arundel County double shooting early Sunday morning. According to police, the shooting happened at about 2:15 a.m. near Annapolis Road in Odenton. An adult male was killed in the incident and police believe it was targeted. Detectives still working...
Weekend violence included triple shooting, teen shot, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Seven people were shot across Baltimore over the weekend. One of those incidents included a triple shooting in south Baltimore's Brooklyn community. Police said officers were called to Fifth Street around 10:45 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. There, investigators said officers found a man...
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION | Man found shot in Lansdowne, say police

LANSDOWNE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are trying to find the person who shot and killed a man in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to investigators, police responded to a report of a shooting just after 11:15 in the morning on Birdnest Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.
Body found; 15-year-old boy, 3 men among victims of city shootings

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police found a man dead inside a car and four others were shot -- including a 15-year-old boy -- in three separate incidents across the city Monday. Around 3 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of East 28th Street in Northeast Baltimore's Coldstream...
