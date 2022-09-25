ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Boasts the Top Offense in the Nation

The Tennessee Volunteers’ offense, orchestrated by head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, is statistically the best in the country. Through four games of the 2022 season, the Vols boast the top total offense in the country coming in at 559.2 yards per game. While Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

‘Best Decision I’ve Made’: McCoy Basking In His Volunteer Success

The sound of 101,915 Tennessee fans yelling “Bruuuuuuu” echoed through Neyland Stadium Saturday afternoon. It was a rewarding experience for Bru McCoy. The Southern Cal transfer receiver’s success lifting a weight off his shoulder. Four games into his Tennessee tenure, McCoy’s success is impressive yet unsurprising. However,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Continues to Rise to Impressive Television Ratings

Tennessee Football continues to be a needle-mover in the college football television ratings. On Tuesday, CBS announced that the week four matchup between Tennessee and Florida was the “most-watched Florida-Tennessee game in 13 years.”. In addition, CBS also announced that the game averaged 5.571 million viewers, which was a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee’s Florida Recap Video Will Give You Chills

Saturday was one of the most exciting days that Rocky Top has seen in some time. College GameDay was set up outside Ayers Hall, the game in Neyland was sold-out and checkerboarded in the crowd, and Vol baseball head coach Tony Vitello didn’t get arrested. All in all, it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five Tennessee Basketball Questions As Preseason Practice Begins

Tennessee basketball begins preseason practice today with its season opener against Tennessee Tech just under six weeks away. The Vols are coming off a strong 27-8 (14-4 SEC) season that saw the Big Orange finish second in the SEC regular season race before winning the SEC Tournament and falling to Michigan in the Round of 32.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College GameDay's stop in Knoxville sees yet another year-over-year surge

College GameDay’s stop in Knoxville was a success. Rocky Top was buzzing, and it’s obvious people are excited that college football is back and in full swing. College GameDay’s Week 4 broadcast was viewed by an average of 1.9 million people, with the final hour totaling 2.6 million viewers. That’s an increase of 21% from last season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Recruits React To Tennessee’s Win Over Florida

Tennessee earned the top win of the young Josh Heupel tenure Saturday afternoon, knocking off then-No. 20 Florida inside of a sold out crowd at Neyland Stadium. The win was Tennessee’s first over rival Florida since 2016 and was just the second win over the Vols’ big three rivals since that game.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Rece Davis Uses 1 Word To Describe Tennessee's Crowd

Tennessee fans flocked to Neyland Stadium last weekend to see their Vols beat rival Florida for the first time in six years. ESPN's College GameDay was in attendance, and host Rece Davis was clearly impressed by what he deemed an "electric" atmosphere. "It was electric,” Davis said on “SEC This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Josh Heupel
rockytopinsider.com

PFF Grades: Florida at Tennessee

Tennessee improved to 4-0 by defeating No. 20 Florida Saturday afternoon. The Vols offense was phenomenal in the win as Hendon Hooker cemented his Tennessee legacy with a memorable performance. If you need a reminder on how Pro Football Focus works, read the opening of the Ball State grades. Let’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Hendon Hooker Named National Player Of Week

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Walter Camp FBS Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Vols’, 38-33, win over Florida. Hooker was phenomenal in the win, accounting for 80% of Tennessee’s offense as the Vols scored in six of nine offensive possessions. “Hendon played...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Kick Off Time, Broadcast Details Announced For Tennessee-LSU

Tennessee’s week six matchup against LSU will kick off at noon ET with ESPN broadcasting the game. While the game kicks off at noon ET, it will be an 11 a.m. local time kick off. That makes for a less intimidating environment for the eighth-ranked Volunteers to walk into.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvlt.tv

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
KNOXVILLE, TN
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Private garden on the Tennessee River open for tours for 1 day

The garden of Sharon J. and Joe Pryse, the founders of The Trust Company of Tennessee, will be open for tours as a part of The Garden Conservancy’s “Open Days” initiative across the country. This is the chance for gardeners throughout Knoxville and Tennessee is see a garden designed by the late Ryan Gainey.
KNOXVILLE, TN

