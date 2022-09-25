ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

kmvt

The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction. People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”
GOODING, ID
kmvt

Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
BUHL, ID
kmvt

Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial wall will be built in downtown Twin Falls, honoring veterans, firefighters, and police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice from Twin Falls County. The Memorial Wall was originally proposed back in 2020, and after research and discussion, they have come...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?

How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010

LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
IDAHO STATE
stlukesonline.org

Stunning photo captures Air St. Luke’s, Perrine Bridge, Old Glory

It’s a stunning photo from Sept. 11, 2022 — an enormous American flag flying in the Snake River Canyon near the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. While the Stars and Stripes draw the eye, there’s also an Air St. Luke’s helicopter in view, and those onboard had a view they’ll remember forever.
TWIN FALLS, ID
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE
98.3 The Snake

Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho

I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Construction continues on Twin Falls Fire Station 2

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no secret that the city of Twin Falls continues to grow, and with that growth, comes a demand for services, such as the police, and fire. “We respond to not only fires calls, but EMS calls, we are an all-hazards department, is...
TWIN FALLS, ID

