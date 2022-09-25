Read full article on original website
KTVB
Idaho Today: Today's Adoptable Pet with Idaho Humane Society | September 26, 2022
Kingsley the dog stops by the studio, plus what the benefits are of adopting a senior pet. Visit www.idahohumanesociety.org for more information.
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
kmvt
The Walker Center looking to expand their services by opening sober living facility
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Walker Center has been a part of the Magic Valley, and Gooding community, for 47 years helping people with drug and alcohol addiction. People didn’t wake up one day and say I want to ruin my life and my job and my community,” said CEO of the Walker Center Debbie Thomas. “They wake up one day saying I have a problem, I’m broken, I’m hurting, and we offer them the hope and the help here so they can heal.”
kmvt
Banbury Hot Springs to close indefinitely for repairs
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Banbury Hot Springs will be closed for an indefinite amount of time, so that some much needed repairs can take place. The owner, Enoch Olsen, says the Hot Springs is more than 100 years old, and due to the wear and tear that takes place over time some much needed repairs need to take place.
kmvt
Memorial Wall to be constructed in downtown Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new memorial wall will be built in downtown Twin Falls, honoring veterans, firefighters, and police officers who have paid the ultimate sacrifice from Twin Falls County. The Memorial Wall was originally proposed back in 2020, and after research and discussion, they have come...
My Creepy Idaho Neighbor Told Me His Wife Deserved to Die
Four summers ago, an elderly couple moved into our neighborhood in Star. It wasn't long after they closed on their single-story pink and taupe house west of Boise that the incident occurred. I remember it like it was yesterday. At 7:00 a.m., it was already a dry 84 degrees and...
Do You Share One of the 25 Most Common Last Names in Boise?
How often do you run into someone in the Treasure Valley who shares your last name, but may not be related to you? Depending on what your last name is, it may happen a lot!. You’re familiar with websites like Ancestry and 23andMe which were created to help you learn more about yourself by helping you discover leaves and branches on your family tree.
eastidahonews.com
GoFundMe launched to help send remains of man who died in Wednesday’s Fort Hall crash home
FORT HALL — The brother of one of the men who died in Wednesday’s crash near Fort Hall has started crowd-funding efforts to transport his remains. According to a GoFundMe page, the family of Feadem Fidim hopes to raise $5,000 in order to send his remains to his home in the Micronesian islands.
This Grocery Store Ranked Idaho’s Best Independent Store, Do You Agree?
We always strive to support local, but in the month of September, Idahoans really double down on supporting local because it’s Idaho Preferred Month!. We’ve covered some local eateries and even incredible Idaho Agriculture facts that will absolutely blow your mind etc. ... But what about local grocery stores or farm shops?
This Year’s Idaho Potato Crop Won’t Be How You Remember Them
As much as we might try to combat it, people make potato jokes about Idaho for a reason: We produce a lot of potatoes! Much of Idaho's economy relies on the spuds, so every year when we get more info about the upcoming potato crop, there are a lot of interested parties.
KTVB
Idaho community gathers to celebrate Hispanic History Month
The event included performances, different vendors and crafts. There was also a pop-up exhibit showing a Quincanera and celebrating women.
kmvt
Twin Falls High School Senior writes, directs and acts in original play for senior project
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Twin Falls High School, every senior is required to complete a senior project, and one senior this year decided to write, direct, and act in his own play. It’s called Cops and Robbers. James Wright says he has always been interested in...
Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name
BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
Idaho Fish & Game Anticipating Largest Steelhead Run on Clearwater River Since 2010
LEWISTON - The Idaho Fish & Game is anticipating its largest late summer steelhead run up the Clearwater River since 2010, according to Fisheries Regional Manager Joe DuPont. As of September 21, the IDFG is predicting around 40,000 hatchery steelhead will be bound for the Clearwater River (see graph below). If the projections are accurate, it would result in the 7th best hatchery return ever to the Clearwater River basin, according to DuPont.
stlukesonline.org
Stunning photo captures Air St. Luke’s, Perrine Bridge, Old Glory
It’s a stunning photo from Sept. 11, 2022 — an enormous American flag flying in the Snake River Canyon near the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. While the Stars and Stripes draw the eye, there’s also an Air St. Luke’s helicopter in view, and those onboard had a view they’ll remember forever.
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
Hilarious Yellow Roadside Signs Are a Special Part of Idaho’s History
There’s no doubt about it. Idaho is a state full of exciting history, fascinating places and fun things to do, but even the proudest Idahoans will agree that driving east on I-84 from Boise can get rather monotonous. We just made that drive last week as we headed to...
Suddenly, Nobody Wants to Live in Idaho
I guess they got the message when you keyed their cars!. COVID and what appears to be a recession are likely culprits. A website called Move Buddha shows people moving to Idaho from other states are starting to lose momentum. The site tracks data from companies that rent moving trucks. Arrivals have been running at more than three to one of the departures, but the site now claims the difference is no more than a couple of dozen newcomers for every 100 people leaving. You can read more by clicking here.
kmvt
Construction continues on Twin Falls Fire Station 2
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s no secret that the city of Twin Falls continues to grow, and with that growth, comes a demand for services, such as the police, and fire. “We respond to not only fires calls, but EMS calls, we are an all-hazards department, is...
