Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Hosts Notre Dame College in Rematch at Bishop Schmitt Field
Wheeling, W. Va. - As the season approaches its halfway point, the Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) is riding high having won each of their last four games. The Cardinals bring that momentum with them into Bishop Schmitt Field for the first of back-to-back home games when they host Notre Dame College at 7 PM. It will be a rematch from the two teams' battle earlier in the season as the Cardinals look to sweep the Falcons and continue to ride high in conference play.
wucardinals.com
Big Performances Land Alli/Winters Cardinals High Flyers of the Week Awards
Wheeling, W. Va. - With the book about to close on the month of September, the University Fall sports season is off to a strong start as many sports approach the halfway mark. On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Athletic Department announced their Cardinals High Flyers of the Week with two strong performances headlining the awards. Wheeling University Football player Sy Alli IV takes home the Male High Flyer of the Week award while Volleyball player Mady Winters earned the Female High Flyer of the Week award.
wucardinals.com
Total Team Effort Leads Volleyball to Sweep Over Alderson Broaddus
Wheeling, W. Va. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team (9-6, 3-0) hosted Mountain East Conference (MEC) foe Alderson Broaddus. It was a total team effort as the Cardinals swept the Battlers 3-0 to improve to 3-0 in conference play. Every active player on the Cardinals contributed in the win, with the final two players coming in during the third set.
wucardinals.com
Volleyball Welcomes in Alderson Broaddus to Continue Home Conference Stretch
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (8-6, 2-0) started Mountain East Conference (MEC) play with two big wins over Fairmont State and Frostburg State. They continue their home cooking to start off week two when they host Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday, with tip-off scheduled for 7 PM. The Cardinals got an all-around strong contribution from their offense last week and look to continue playing together as the season goes on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wucardinals.com
Winters Big Offensive Weekend Earns Her MEC Offensive Player of the Week
Wheeling, W. Va. - After a week of Mountain East Conference (MEC) play, all 12 conference volleyball teams have begun the run towards the MEC playoffs. On Monday, the Mountain East Conference released their weekly Players of the Week presented by the Healthplan. A member of the Wheeling University Volleyball team was honored as Middle Hitter Mady Winters took home the MEC Offensive Player of the Week award. She helped lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 record to open their conference slate as they continue their journey to a possible MEC playoff berth.
wucardinals.com
Men’s Golf Heads to Steubenville for Final MEC Tune-up
Wheeling, W. Va. – In just one week, the Wheeling University Men's Golf team will compete in the 2022 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Men's Golf Championship. Before that, they will play their final tune-up as they head to Steubenville Country Club for the West Liberty Invitational on Monday and Tuesday. It will be the Cardinals final tune-up before they get to face the best of the best the conference has to offer.
wucardinals.com
Alex Parker Has Career Day Leading Men’s Golf on Day 1 of West Liberty Invitational
Steubenville, OH. – The final tune-up for the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships began for the Wheeling Men's Golf team on Monday when they competed at the West Liberty Invitational. After the first 36 holes of the tournament, the Cardinals sit 12th overall with a combined score of 696. They were led by a career-best day from sophomore Alex Parker, who was the Cardinals top golfer in both rounds.
wucardinals.com
Women’s Soccer Wins Fourth Straight in Battle with Alderson Broaddus
Phillipi, W. Va. – The Wheeling Women's Soccer team (4-4, 4-2) hit the road Sunday as they looked to keep the good times rolling. They were able to do just that as they won their fourth straight game and took down Alderson Broaddus 2-1. After battling to a 0-0 tie through the first 45 minutes of play, a pair of Cardinals' second half goals was enough to push them over the top.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
lootpress.com
Lucky winner wins 20,000 dollars off lottery ticket in WV
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — A Lotto America ticket worth $20,000 was sold at Paula’s in Clarksburg on Emily Drive. The ticket matched all five numbers, but the Star Ball was not correct and the All-Star bonus was not purchased. The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati CityBeat
The Most Miserable Places in Cincinnati
We love Cincinnati… most of the time (well some of the time). But there are definitely moments when the Queen City isn’t at its best. Whether it’s sitting in traffic, waiting in line for a bar in the freezing cold, trying to pee during Oktoberfest or dealing with a Bengals loss, there are some times when our city is truly miserable.
Climb Aboard the USS Nightmare in KY for a Terrifying Night on the Ohio River
It's Halloween season and you already have a list as long as your arm of some of Kentucky's and Indiana's best haunted houses that you're ready to explore. And the list isn't short, right? Well, let me ask you...is there a haunted riverboat on that list? Perhaps, one called The William S. Mitchell?" The one that's been dubbed the USS Nightmare and has been scaring patrons for three decades? Well, if not, let's get you a Sharpie and we'll go from there.
WKRC
Gramma Debbie makes a goetta breakfast casserole
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you gotta get the goetta, you might want to serve it up in a delicious breakfast casserole. Gramma Debbie from Findlay Market shows how to make hers.
wvxu.org
Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati
A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
sciotopost.com
Giant Pumpkin Breaks Records in Ohio Pumpkin Festival
BARNESVILLE – Yeah I said Pumpkin Festival, a man from Pennsylvania crossed state lines and weighed in at the other Pumpkin festival in Ohio, Barnesville this weekend, breaking several records. Erik Sunstrom and his family from Harrison City Pennsylvania has weighed out their massive orange gourd at 2,405 pounds...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
WDTV
LATEST: Missing Bridgeport man’s located, family says; search underway
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: Reed’s family tells 5 News his vehicle has been located. His sister says a search is underway for him at Valley Falls State Park. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The family of a Bridgeport man is asking for help finding him. Richard “Trey” Franklin Reed III, 24, was...
Comments / 0