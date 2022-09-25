Read full article on original website
Safety hazards close Market Square Art Park in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A small park in Paducah is closed until further notice due to safety hazards. Market Square Art Park is located at 117 ½ South 2nd Street. Due to identified safety hazards, fencing has been placed across the front of the park to prevent the public’s access, according to the City of Paducah.
Training to be offered for volunteers to provide overnight shelter during extreme weather
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Multiple organizations are working together to create a plan to provide overnight shelter at The Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau during extreme winter weather. A training for volunteers interested in helping will be Sunday, October 9, from 1-4 pm at The Salvation Army, 701...
What is 'bobcat fever' and how is it affecting some Illinoisans?
CARBONDALE — On a Sunday morning earlier this month, Paige Williams lost her once-healthy one-year-old kitten, Louise, to bobcat fever. Bobcat fever is a disease that’s found in bobcats but transferred to outdoor cats by lone-star ticks. A tick would have to bite a bobcat and then bite a house cat for it to be effected. Symptoms of bobcat fever include high fever, jaundice, not eating or drinking, and anemia.
SAFETY 101: How to prepare for Missouri’s 2022 hunting season
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – For serious hunters, opening day is their favorite day of the year. Before the hunting season commences, here are some safety precautions as outlines by the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in 2020 alone, there were 22...
Semi crashes into Cherry Civic Center; three injured
A crash early Tuesday injured three people and caused damage to the Robert Cherry Civic Center. The crash occurred just after 6 a.m. when witnesses said a semi driven by 55-year-old Kenneth Flournoy of Tenaha, Texas allegedly ran a red light. Paducah Police said Flournoy thought his light was green...
Community Counseling Center and Cape Girardeau Police Department partner for new Behavioral Health position
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Community Counseling Center and Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD) are teaming up to create a new position. The position is Behavioral Health Co-responder. There will be two hires for this new role. Behavioral Health Crisis Center Program Manager Savannah Martin says these roles will...
Barbecue on the River booth raises money for missing boater's family
PADUCAH — Barbecue on the River is organized to raise money for local charities. One booth is dedicating the money they raise to the family of a local man who has been missing since March after his boat capsized. "It's Barbecue on the River. It's a donation of charity,...
Central Municipal Pool “Bubble” closed to general public due to mechanical issue
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The Central Municipal Pool also know as the “Bubble” in Cape Girardeau is temporarily closed to the general public due to a mechanical issue with the heating and air system. A new system would cost at least $70,000 and likely not arrive...
Notre Dame High School Activity Week underway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KBSI) – Notre Dame Regional High School’s annual Activity Week commenced Friday, Sept. 23. Activity Week helps raise operating funds for the high school and is a long-standing tradition of fundraising competition among class levels. Raffles, candy, trash bags, butter braids, and Imo’s Pizza will be sold throughout the week.
BREAKING NEWS: Caruthersville adds safety measures ahead of Friday’s football tilt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – After last Friday’s murder of a 19-year-old male near campus, Caruthersville High School has ratcheted up its security measures ahead of this week’s homecoming game. The Dexter Bearcats will be making the trek on Friday, Sept. 30, and per Brad Gerling, Caruthersville...
Barbecue on the River road closures negatively affect small businesses
PADUCAH — Nice weather is bringing thousands of people out to Barbecue on the River in Paducah. Businesses in downtown Paducah were hoping those visitors would make an appearance in their shops, too, like in previous years. But, businesses are saying they've barely seen any traffic all week. Business...
Granny Puckett's Cupcakes opening Marion location
WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A popular bakery in Herrin will soon be moving their business to Marion's Tower Square Plaza. Tammy Chandler, owner of Granny Puckett's Cupcakes, says the decision is a big move for her business after seeing lots of success in Herrin. "The main thing I will miss about...
Early morning crash into Paducah building sends 3 to the hospital
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people were injured in a crash early Tuesday morning after two cars crashed into the Robert Cherry Civic Center in Paducah. Paducah police were called about 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to the intersection of Park Avenue and H.C. Mathis Drive. Tara Luten,...
New voter ward boundaries in effect in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – New voter ward boundaries recently went into effect in the City of Cape Girardeau following the 2020 census. The Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s Office will be adjusting the voting precinct boundaries to reflect the ward changes. No change to the voting precincts...
Woman arrested in connection with meth, fentanyl investigation in Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman was arrested in connection with a methamphetamine and fentanyl investigation in southern Illinois. Lacy Wagner, 32, was arrested and charged with two counts of delivery of fentanyl within 500 feet of a park, possession of 100-400 grams of meth with the intent to deliver and possession of 15-100 grams of fentanyl with the intent to deliver.
Carbondale, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Human remains found near wooded area in West City, Ill.
WEST CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The discovery of human remains is under investigation in Franklin County, Illinois. According to West City Police, the unidentified remains were found near a wooded area on the 900 block of West Washington Street. Someone called police just after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 25...
Update: Brownstown man killed in trench collapse in Centralia
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon has announced a 54-year-old rural Brownstown man died during a Monday morning trench collapse on East Kerr Street at its intersection with North Poplar in Centralia. Darrell McCammack was reportedly covered with dirt when one wall of the trench collapsed. He was pronounced dead at...
Human remains found near hotel in Illinois
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — Human remains were found early Sunday morning in a wooded area near a hotel in West City, Illinois, according to a WCFN News report. The West City Police Department responded to the 900 block of West Washington Street, near the Country Garden & Suites, at 7:34 a.m., where unidentified human remains were later located, according to the report.
Rainbow fentanyl poses serious threat to youth, DEA special agent says
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – It’s designed to look like candy, but it’s far from sweet. Commonly known as rainbow fentanyl and made to look like candies such as SweeTarts and Skittles, this drug is targeted at children and other young adults. It can come in a variety of forms, including pills, powder and blocks that resemble sidewalk chalk.
