Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio Taco Bell Tests Beyond Meat Next MonthCadrene HeslopOhio State
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
richlandsource.com
Ministry of defense: Dayton Centerville blanks Kettering Fairmont
Dominating defense was the calling card of Dayton Centerville as it shut out Kettering Fairmont 2-0 in Ohio boys soccer action on September 27. Dayton Centerville opened with a 2-0 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne
Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
richlandsource.com
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek
Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
richlandsource.com
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg
Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Springboro blankets Clayton Northmont with swarming defensive effort
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Springboro bottled Clayton Northmont 2-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on September 27. The first half gave Springboro a 2-0 lead over Clayton Northmont.
richlandsource.com
Kissing your sister: Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne find lipsmacking impasse
Nothing was decided after Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne fought to a 2-2 stalemate in Ohio girls soccer action on September 26. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Fairborn and Huber Heights Wayne settling for a 2-2 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Beavercreek shuts down Troy in defensive masterpiece
A vice-like defensive effort helped Beavercreek squeeze Troy 3-0 in a shutout performance during this Ohio girls high school soccer game. Beavercreek breathed fire in front of Troy 2-0 to begin the final half.
richlandsource.com
Just a bit better: Springfield slips past Piqua
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Springfield did just enough to beat Piqua 3-2 in an Ohio girls soccer matchup. Springfield opened with a 3-2 advantage over Piqua through the first half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard
Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
richlandsource.com
No mercy: Cincinnati Princeton shuts down Cincinnati Purcell Marian in defensive masterpiece
Cincinnati Princeton's defense was a brick wall that stopped Cincinnati Purcell Marian cold, resulting in a 3-0 victory for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on September 26. Recently on September 22 , Cincinnati Princeton squared off with West Chester Lakota West in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson
No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
What is ‘swatting?’ Ohio lawmaker introduces bill that makes it a felony
Some state lawmakers want to make “swatting” a felony, our news partners at WCPO reported. The term “swatting” is a prank 911 call that sends law enforcement to an address, which is essentially what happened at two area high schools last week. On Friday, false reports...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Your guide to haunted houses in the Miami Valley
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’re looking for a haunt-tastic event in the Miami Valley for the spooky season, check out this list of haunted houses. Brimstone Haunt – A five event experience including a NEW paintball attraction. Open Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 29 beginning at 7 p.m. in Wilmington. Learn […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
wvxu.org
Cincinnati to Gov. DeWine: support expanded passenger rail in Ohio
Billions of dollars in federal grants are available to expand inter-city passenger rail, and Cincinnati officials hope to bring that money to Ohio. Council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking Governor Mike DeWine to apply. “This project is about growing our state and taking advantage of the potential further...
WKRC
Former Miami football player, head coach Reed passes away
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Former Miami University player and head coach Tom Reed passed away on Monday. He was 77 years old. Reed earned three letters with the Miami football program from 1964-66, helping the Red and White to Mid-American Conference Co-Championships in 1965 and 1966. In all, Miami was 22-7-1 in Reed's three years as a student-athlete with the program.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
Student arrested after weapon found at Huber Heights football game
The student was arrested and removed from school grounds without incident, Enix said. At this time, authorities do not believe the student brought the weapon with any intent to cause harm to themselves or anyone else at the game.
Comments / 0