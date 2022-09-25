ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springboro, OH

Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg

Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson

No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
