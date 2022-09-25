Read full article on original website
news8000.com
La Crosse Central remains unbeaten in MVC play with 1-0 win over Onalaska
Onalaska hosted La Crosse Central for the second time this year. Onalaska (5-1) was looking to give La Crosse Central (4-0-3) their first MVC loss of the season. After a scoreless first half, Landon Larson made a run for the Riverhawks and scored the only goal of the night. La...
news8000.com
Hilltoppers hang on at home in four-set win over Logan
The Hilltoppers got a conference win on Tuesday night as Onalaska defeated Logan at home in four sets.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
news8000.com
Crystal “Cris” M. Kunze
Crystal (Cris) M. (Greeno, Wilder) Kunze took her last breath on September 22, 2022 and has joined her departed family members. She was born to Reuben and Roberta (Gonyier) Greeno on May 14, 1949. Cris lived most of her life in Onalaska, WI. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1967.
Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
news8000.com
Tomah Health hosts two-day blood drive starting Wednesday
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) — Schedule some time to give back this week. Tomah Health is holding a two-day blood drive. Each drive will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday. As a reminder, you must be at least 17 years old, in good health, and weigh...
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
KIMT
Minnesota man arrested on multiple warrants for burglary incident in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A Minnesota man has been arrested in relation to a burglary incident in Winneshiek County on Monday. According to a press release, the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office responded to a potential burglary in progress on 288th Avenue in Burr Oak Township. The burglary suspect had...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
KIMT
Rochester man sentenced for Fillmore County burglary
PRESTON, Minn. – A Rochester man is sentenced for crimes in Fillmore County while still awaiting trial in northeast Iowa. Nathan Randal Gossman, 37, was ordered Monday to spend five years in prison, with credit for 245 days already served, and must pay $478.71 in restitution. In October 2021, Gossman was charged with first, second, and third-degree burglary as well as a charge of misdemeanor theft.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse PD announces launch of ‘At Your Best At Oktoberfest’
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The La Crosse Police Department is announcing the launch of the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” Safety Page. According to a media release from the City of La Crosse, throughout the parade route, downtown and in the campus areas people may notice the “At Your Best At Oktoberfest” safety posters. On the poster is a QR Code which will take people to information on the 3rd Street Aid Station, Public Transportation, Parking and General Safety Tips.
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
KAAL-TV
Three arrested Thursday, 23 lbs cocaine and meth recovered from Rochester hotel, 34.5 more from Cannon Falls man’s car
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested three individuals in a Thursday, Sept. 22 drug investigation. According to court documents, officers executed a search warrant on Elliot Wilkens of Cannon Falls at 126 20th Street SE, Rochester. According to court documents, when officers pulled him over, they searched 24-year-old...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Pierce County
ROCK ELM TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 24, 2022 around 5:21 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single motorcycle crash with injury on County Road S near 430th Avenue Plum City, Wis. in Rock Elm Township.
cwbradio.com
Two People Hurt in One Vehicle Accident in Trempealeau County
Two people were hurt in a one vehicle accident in Trempealeau County Sunday morning. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 2:30am early Sunday morning at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road in the Town of Sumner. The vehicle was traveling south on...
news8000.com
Karen Amelia Morchinek
Karen Amelia Morchinek, 83, of Independence, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the comfort of her own home. Karen was born in St. Paul, MN on August 28, 1939, to Alvin and Hazel (Sauer) Haes. Soon after graduating from high school, Karen began working for the State of Minnesota-Highway Department as an administrative assistant in St. Paul, where she worked until her retirement. It was there she met the love of her life, Richard Morchinek, and the couple was united in marriage on October 12, 1971. Karen loved all animals including horses, dogs, birds and especially cats. She and her husband TRN’d and fed hundreds of cats and let them live on their farm, many becoming house cats. She truly was a “cat whisperer”. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed gardening and flowers.
news8000.com
ALERT NIGHT: Chance of Frost in Parts of Area -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 41F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 59F…. Skies will be clear for most of tonight and winds will be on the decrease. The result will be a chilly night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. ALERT NIGHT: The coldest readings will be in...
