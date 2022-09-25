ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Basketball Recruiting Notebook — State’s Top ’23 Hoopster, B. Rice’s Williams Chooses Louisville

This freshly-delivered Louisville slugger does his punching on the basketball floor. Birmingham Brother Rice senior wing Curtis Williams, the consensus top recruit in the MHSAA’s Class of 2023, committed to the University of Louisville last week. He picked UL over Providence, Alabama, Florida State and Xavier. ESPN ranks him the No. 12 overall small forward in the nation.
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 15.5. —The IARP’s final ruling on Memphis: A $5,000 fine, three vacated games and probation. No postseason for a program that the NCAA originally levied four Level-I violations against (for comparison’s sake, Louisville is accused of a single Level-I violation). I refuse to get...
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Dr. Anthony Fauci to receive Lifetime Achievement Award in Kentucky

Dr. Anthony Fauci will be one of several recipients at this year's Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards in Louisville, Kentucky. Dr. Fauci will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Ali Center in Louisville as part of the ninth Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 5. According to the Ali Center's...
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
3 Baptist Health locations holding curbside flu shot clinics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health will offer curbside flu shot clinics later this week at three southern Indiana locations. In a news release Monday, the health care agency said the clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the following locations:. Baptist Health Medical Group...
NEW ALBANY, IN

