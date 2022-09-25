Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Tirade Tuesday: Oklahoma and Texas Meltdown, Iowa State-Baylor Game Rigged
Big 12 conference opened this past weekend (yes, I am aware that Kansas and West Virginia played in Week 2, Karen) and we saw several competitive games go the exact opposite of how Vegas saw things going. In fact, all three games that involved Big 12 foes went against the...
Insider Q+A: Chip Brown of Horns247 joins the video podcast
West Virginia will take on Texas in primetime on Saturday night as the two teams both look for their first Big 12 Conference win, and a step above .500 in their overall record. The Mountaineers are 2-2 with losses to Pitt and Kansas, while Texas has the same record with losses to Alabama and Texas Tech. To help preview this weeks' matchup, EerSports hopped on a video call with Horns247's Chip Brown to discuss the Longhorns. Check it out above.
KXAN
Texas Longhorns defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem suspended indefinitely
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended redshirt freshman defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem after he was arrested Monday by University of Texas police. “We’re aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely from all...
What Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech
This is what Kansas State players are saying ahead of their game against Texas Tech on Saturday, October 1, 2022. On his play against OU... "I tried to play my butt off every week, it's just something I've tried to be a staple of just hard work and playing hard. I feel like in and out every week I try to play hard not just against OU, just against everybody."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ishmael Ibraheem suspended from Texas football
Texas defensive back Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended from all team activities, UT officials confirmed to Horns247 Tuesday night, providing the following statement from Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian. "We're aware of the situation with Ishmael Ibraheem. We have talked to his family, and he has been suspended indefinitely...
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
You Won’t Believe Who Agreed to Pay Texas Tech’s $50,000 Fine
After the Big 12 issued its "public reprimand" and $50,000 fine to Texas Tech after this weekend's storming of the field, Texas Tech fans are fed up. Not only does this public shaming feel unnecessary and a bit immature, but the university understands that its own students were at fault for some of the incidents that took place on the field that day. The school recognized that a Longhorns player getting shoved by a fan was unacceptable, and is actively against that kind of behavior.
AthlonSports.com
Video Emerges Of Texas Tech Fan Shoving Texas Football Player Last Saturday
Last Saturday afternoon, the Red Raiders of Texas Tech knocked off the Longhorns of Texas in overtime. As expected, fans rushed the field after the triumphant victory. Unfortunately, one fan let his excitement get the best of him in a disturbing video that surfaced on social media this week. In...
RELATED PEOPLE
Burnt Orange Nation
Fallout continues from Texas Tech storming the field following Saturday’s win against Texas
An emotional contest between the Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium culminated in a 37-34 overtime win by the home team, prompting a field storming by Red Raiders fan. During the ensuing chaos, two Texas players were caught on video being pushed by...
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Steve Sarkisian Getting Crushed Following Texas' Upset Loss
Steve Sarkisian is under heavy scrutiny after Texas suffered a surprising 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech on Saturday night. The Longhorns, who entered the showdown ranked No. 22, held a 14-point lead late in the third quarter before falling short at Lubbock. They're now 2-2 this season and 7-9 since Sarkisian took over as head coach last year.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Battalion Texas AM
A&M puts a ring on it
When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
Lubbock’s JAB Fest Is Back With The Biggest Line-Up Yet & A New Location
Calling all Texas country fans, this is the festival you don't want to miss out on. JAB Fest is back and better than ever. For the 2022 year they are going bigger than we have ever seen before with a new location, two stages and a big lineup. J-A-B stands for Josh Abbott Band, and JAB Fest is Josh Abbott's annual concert festival that takes place over two days in the fall.
KVUE
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
Vincent’s on the Lake to close citing economy, low lake levels
On Friday, Vincent's on the Lake announced it would be closing. The restaurant, a waterfront dining location on Lake Travis, made the announcement on its Facebook page.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVUE
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
hellogeorgetown.com
UPDATE: When Is Costco Coming to Georgetown?
September 27, 2022 – We have an update on Costco coming to Georgetown, TX!. On September 6, the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission approved Costco’s site development plan. Aly Van Dyke, Director of Communications and Public Engagement for the City of Georgetown, told Hello Georgetown that Costco’s next step is to schedule a pre-construction meeting with City staff.
austinot.com
Austin Italian Restaurants – 10 Best Italian food places near you for pizzas, pastas & more!
It’s no doubt that pizza is automatically categorized as Italian. You may even be a frequent pizza delivery stop for Domino’s delivery guy. But what about pasta and other carbs that come from the family of Italian cuisine? If you’ve been neglecting the options, check out these Austin Italian restaurants.
Landmark commission OKs Stenger demolition
An A.D. Stenger-designed home in South Austin is headed for demolition with the unanimous consent of the city’s Historic Landmark Commission. Normally, this would be an unusual move by the city commission entrusted with evaluating the city’s historic buildings. However, changes to the building in the 1990s and resistance to historic preservation by the owner made the case for preservation a tough fight.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0