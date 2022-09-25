ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy, UT

Adding guns to the Utah flag

In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs!  Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
UTAH STATE
upr.org

Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo

Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

More warmth and sunshine Tuesday ahead of changes

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a sunny and warm start to the week, we’ve got a similar day in store for Tuesday with a couple of subtle changes. Daytime highs will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer in northern Utah, taking our daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to the mid and […]
UTAH STATE
Health
lakepowelllife.com

The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG

319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
nomadlawyer.org

Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah

Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers

SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas

New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Why Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes faces ethics complaint

SALT LAKE CITY — As Attorney General Sean Reyes joined a court brief supporting Donald Trump in his legal fight over documents seized from his Florida estate, a group filed an ethics complaint against the Utah Republican over his continued defense of the former president. Reyes is among 11...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year

SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

