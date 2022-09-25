Read full article on original website
thebruinpost.org
Adding guns to the Utah flag
In late fall the Utah State Flag Task Force decides upon a final flag design to bring to the Utah Legislature. October fifth is the final deadline for public feedback. To represent Utah correctly as a state, we must have firearms on this new flag. The Utah State Flag Task force has made a website for the movement of a new Utah flag. On this website (flag.utah.gov), what makes a good flag design is explained in five principles. Adding firearms to the Utah flag would fulfill all of these principles.
Wine clubs, deliveries debut in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Vin 7000, a Utah wine company that is all about “the small family wineries,” as well as “the stories behind the wine, the vineyards, (and) the people,” has brought a first-ever to the Beehive State: wine clubs! Representatives say that through this initiative, Utahns will have the opportunity to explore new, exclusive […]
upr.org
Female giraffe born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo
Utah’s Hogle Zoo celebrated the birth of a new female giraffe on Saturday. Stephanie, a 4-year-old giraffe at the zoo, gave birth to her first calf at 11:40 a.m. this past weekend. The calf’s father, 17-year-old Riley, passed away in December after previously fathering six other calves with this newborn calf being his final offspring.
More warmth and sunshine Tuesday ahead of changes
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Tuesday Utah! After a sunny and warm start to the week, we’ve got a similar day in store for Tuesday with a couple of subtle changes. Daytime highs will be roughly 2-3 degrees warmer in northern Utah, taking our daytime highs along the Wasatch Front to the mid and […]
ksl.com
Utah ranks No. 2 best state for teachers nationwide, WalletHub study says
SALT LAKE CITY — A new WalletHub study says Utah is the second best state for teachers nationwide, giving the Beehive State high marks for "opportunity" and "work environment" for educators. New York state ranked No. 1. After Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington rounded out the top five states.
ksl.com
Swiss train manufacturer is looking for a new generation of workers in Utah
This story is sponsored by Stadler. Public transit is back in style in the U.S. — and so are skilled manufacturing careers. Writing for Forbes, Mark C. Perna illustrates how this industry has evolved into an enticing career option for younger generations. "In this field, young people can be...
lakepowelllife.com
The Poaching Problem in Utah is BIG
319 wildlife illegally killed since Aug. 1; Here’s how to help fight poaching in Utah. During this fall’s hunts, conservation officers have contacted roughly 13,700 individuals and inspected the hunting licenses of 4,347 people from Aug. 1 to Sept. 23. During those interactions, the officers discovered 319 illegally killed animals, including big game animals, fish, waterfowl and furbearer species. Of the animals killed, 39 were big game species.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
‘The Letter:’ As grief turns to rage, Snarr family searches for peace
Zachary Snarr was murdered in Salt Lake City in 1996. “The Letter” explores the Snarr family’s grief, the realities of reclaiming lives shattered by violence and the possibilities of forgiveness.
KUTV
Utah parents rally for better inclusion of students with intellectual disabilities
DRAPER, Utah (KUTV) — Utah parents said some children are excluded from schools for their intellectual disabilities. A parent advocacy group told 2News the children are often bused to schools far from their neighborhoods, and that needs to change. To help educate and raise awareness, the non-profit group "We...
kuer.org
Utah’s apartment building spree isn’t satiating its hunger for housing
Even as Utah’s housing market cools down, the rental market continues to heat up. A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute looks at the change in the Wasatch Front’s apartment market as more residents scramble to rent due to unattainable housing prices. Dejan Eskic, a...
nomadlawyer.org
Top Rated 7 Adventures Places To Visit In Ogden, Utah
Ogden has an abundance of attractions and activities for the whole family. The city is rich with history, local spas, gourmet restaurants, and downtown shopping. It also has a vibrant nightlife and plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities in the foothills. Ogden is located near several world-class outdoor recreation trails, so you are sure to find something to enjoy.
kslnewsradio.com
The plan to build an inland port/commerce hub is on hold
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Inland Port Authority says its plan to build a supply chain logistics facility in Salt Lake City is on hold. The announcement comes about a week after a state audit suggested that the Utah Inland Port Authority needs a master plan. “Our sense...
ksl.com
8 places to view Utah's colorful foliage this fall, as recommended by KSL.com readers
SALT LAKE CITY — Earth returned to equinox Thursday evening in Utah, marking the beginning of the very colorful fall season. The state's mountains and valleys are already starting to shift into shades of yellow, orange and red, and more trees and plants will turn in the coming weeks. It's a perfect time to venture into Utah's outdoors because of all the wonderful gems out there, from Tony Grove to Big Cottonwood Canyon, Fishlake National Forest, Brian Head, and beyond.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah homes have some of the highest levels of radon gas
New research finds that Utah homes have the 5th highest levels of radon gas when compared to the rest of the nation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found that one in 15 homes in the U.S. have dangerous levels of radon gas. Utah is at much higher risk, as the agency found one in three homes in the Beehive state registered dangerous levels of radon gas.
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
ksl.com
Why Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes faces ethics complaint
SALT LAKE CITY — As Attorney General Sean Reyes joined a court brief supporting Donald Trump in his legal fight over documents seized from his Florida estate, a group filed an ethics complaint against the Utah Republican over his continued defense of the former president. Reyes is among 11...
kslnewsradio.com
Name change coming to Intermountain Healthcare next year
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare announced it will change its name to Intermountain Heath in 2023, on Sept. 27, 2022. The intent of the new name is to reflect an emphasis on keeping individuals healthy while providing top-notch medical care at its facilities. Intermountain has a mission of...
Dozens of pugs rescued from puppy mill, looking for forever families in Utah
More than 40 dogs are looking for homes after being rescued from an alleged puppy mill in Nevada. The rescue was conducted by the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation.
