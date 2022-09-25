ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Is This Historic Central Maine Mansion Really Haunted?

Since moving to Central Maine in 2016, I have been hearing rumors about how Augusta's Governor Hill Mansion is haunted. Sometimes, the people telling me about the hauntings were second (or third) hand, but other times, they were from people who had literally heard or seen something. Until recently, however,...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Maine Cornfield Maze Named The Best In The United States

One of the greatest things about the State of Maine is all the family-friendly activities we have to offer. Beaches, amusement parks, hiking trails, and more. We even have our fair share of cornfield mazes. In fact, according to one well known publication, Maine is home to the best cornfield...
MAINE STATE
95.9 WCYY

There Will Be No Ice Skating at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine, This Winter

For the past several years, locals and visitors have flocked to Thompson's Point during the coldest months of the year for a chance to ice skate outdoors on the oceanfront. But as Thompson's Point continue to push forward their plans to make the area a four-season destination, the Rink at Thompson's Point won't open this coming winter as permanent improvements are put into place.
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

The Best Corn Maze in the Country is Right Here in Maine

How it's not number voted one every year is a mystery!. Treworgy Family Orchard in Levant, Maine has been nominated for the past five years for the USA Today's Best Corn Maze. They have been edged out and come in second place for years. Except 2022 was their year and they came in first! How could they not with this amazing design of Winnie the Pooh and Piglet?
LEVANT, ME
I-95 FM

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
BANGOR, ME
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
