Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen WaltersColorado Springs, CO
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Two Curious Looking Creatures Were Rescued in Colorado This Week
The Rocky Mountain Wildlife Alliance is an important resource for both humans and animals living in Colorado. The nonprofit organization rescues and rehabilitates many different kinds of wildlife throughout the Rocky Mountain region of the state. This month, they've had two very unique patients enter their care. One of the...
Did You Know That You Can Legally Own a Kangaroo in Colorado?
You are looking for a pet that hops but wants a companion bigger than your average bunny rabbit? If you live in Colorado, you might be in luck with your hoppy pet endeavors as it is actually legal to own a kangaroo in the state. Yep, you can own a...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home
It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
TikTok Artist Draws Colorado’s 150th Anniversary License Plate
Colorado will soon be celebrating its 150th anniversary of becoming a state. That means you will soon be able to get a 150th-anniversary commemorative license plate in honor of the occasion. What does the 150th anniversary Colorado license plate look like? Well, we're not sure yet as the contest is...
Google Says This Is The Most Popular Dog In Colorado
So much so, there is an entire week every year that's dedicated to celebrating our beloved furry friends. Did you know that the week of September 20 is National Dog Week?. Late World War I veteran, Captain William Lewis Judy, founded National Dog Week nearly a century ago in 1928, according to National Today.
Officials destroy massive aspen grove in Colorado – for good reason
"You have to crack a few eggs to make an omelet," says Colorado Parks and Wildlife of their recent destruction of an aspen grove that contained trees ranging from 80 to 100 years of age. According to their report on the effort, the move was key to habitat restoration taking place at Dome Rock State Wildlife Area.
Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it
PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
Colorado’s ‘Quirkiest’ and Most Adventurous Campgrounds and B&Bs
When it comes to your next Colorado getaway, why not try something different? Rather than visiting the same old campground, try something out of the ordinary. Are you up for something, shall we say, "quirky"?. Spice up your Colorado adventures with a stay at a fort, a working sheep ranch,...
Colorado’s Fritzler Farm Park Is The Perfect Fall Destination
Fall is finally here in Colorado. While there are a bunch of different ways to get into the spirit of the season, one of the best ways - or should I say, one of the best places - to celebrate fall in Northern Colorado is at Fritzler Farm Park. Located...
2 of the Rarest Wolves in America Are Now Calling Colorado Home
A new recently retired couple has moved to Colorado, and they're a pretty big deal. According to a post from the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center (CWWC), two red wolves were recently relocated to the Centennial State to enjoy their retirement years. Red Wolves Are the Rarest Wolves in America.
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver metro area to get roasted Hatch green chiles. What may seem an errand for some is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green chile by...
It’s Illegal to Own More Than 12 of These Animals in Colorado
In Colorado having a pet is pretty standard but there are limits on how many and what kind of animals you can own. There is a huge range of animals that are perfectly legal to own within the state, however, residents and visitors should be aware that in general, it is illegal to own wildlife in Colorado.
Eastern Colorado Steak House Makes Trip Advisor’s Hidden Gem List
Get in your car and drive east on Interstate 70 on the way to Kansas, you are going to pass a small town called Burlington. Burlington, Colorado is also the last town you will see in the state of Colorado when you are heading east. The small town of 3,200 residents isn't highly touted as a foodie destination, but that could all change thanks to one restaurant.
Top rated places for pancakes in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Monday is National Pancake Day. If you’re looking for a place to grab a stack, look no further.
Mountain Lion Caught Having A Ball On Tree Swing In Colorado
When you think of mountain lions, you think of a lot of different things but playful isn't necessarily one of them, until now. A mountain lion came across a tree swing in the woods and thought it was the greatest thing ever and decided that it was play time. Mountain...
This story's got legs- saving the Colorado tarantula
This time of year on the Southeastern plains of Colorado, hundreds of hairy tarantulas crawl out of caked dirt homes and tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe, tiptoe on the prowl for a little romance. Not much is known about the behavior of these eight-legged creatures, but last weekend,...
Zoo Cam Awaiting Arrival Of Baby Giraffe In Colorado Is Rolling
Who doesn't love a cute baby animal? If you raised your hand and are in that group, we simply cannot be friends. There's nothing quite looking at cute pictures of baby animals to give you the warm and fuzzies and one of the cutest of all of the baby animals in my humble opinion is the baby giraffe.
Photos from Fall Color Weekend on Colorado’s Grand Mesa
Fall Color Weekend on the Grand Mesa is a great time to enjoy the bursts of gold that signal the arrival of the fall season. We decided to take a look and brought back several gold bursts in the photos below. Fall color is back in the Mesa Lakes area....
Things To Know About Leaf-Peeping Season In Colorado
Colorado's undeniable beauty shines all across the state, all year-round, but there arguably isn't a more beautiful time of year in the Centennial State than the fall. Why?. With fall comes the peak of the leaf-peeping season - one of the best times of year/the best excuse to get out and explore Colorado's great outdoors and all the beautiful colors that cover our state's forests, parks, trails, and more.
