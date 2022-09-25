ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

richlandsource.com

No scoring allowed: Dayton Centerville pushes past Beavercreek

Dayton Centerville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Beavercreek's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance at Beavercreek High on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Last season, Dayton Centerville and Beavercreek faced off on September 28, 2021 at Dayton Centerville High School....
BEAVERCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Clairsville overwhelms Cadiz Harrison Central

St. Clairsville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cadiz Harrison Central 3-1 Tuesday in Ohio girls volleyball action on September 27. Last season, St. Clairsville and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with September 11, 2021 at St. Clairsville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Springboro stonewalls Huber Heights Wayne

Springboro didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Huber Heights Wayne's attack in a virtuoso 3-0 performance on September 27 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. In recent action on September 15, Springboro faced off against Miamisburg and Huber Heights Wayne took on Dayton Centerville...
SPRINGBORO, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Jerome collects skin-tight win against New Albany

Dublin Jerome eventually plied victory away from New Albany 2-1 for an Ohio boys soccer victory on September 27. Recently on September 22, Dublin Jerome squared off with Columbus Worthington Kilbourne in a soccer game . For a full recap, click here.
DUBLIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Beavercreek baffles Miamisburg

Beavercreek's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Miamisburg 1-0 on September 27 in Ohio boys high school soccer action. Neither defense permitted goals in the first half.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Dominant defense: Miamisburg stifles Bellbrook

Miamisburg's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Bellbrook 1-0 on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Miamisburg opened with a 1-0 advantage over Bellbrook through the first half.
MIAMISBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Cincinnati Turpin earns solid win over Cincinnati Anderson

No quarter was granted as Cincinnati Turpin blunted Cincinnati Anderson's plans 3-2 in an Ohio girls volleyball matchup on September 27. Recently on September 22, Cincinnati Anderson squared off with Kings Mill Kings in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
CINCINNATI, OH
richlandsource.com

Denied: Tipp City Tippecanoe blunts Clayton Northmont on scoreboard

Dominating defense was the calling card of Tipp City Tippecanoe as it shut out Clayton Northmont 1-0 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High on September 26 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. Tipp City Tippecanoe opened with a 1-0 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first half.
TIPP CITY, OH
WDTN

New Warped Wing location to open in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton-based Warped Wing Brewing Company is planning a new location, just north of the city. According to a release, ‘Warped Wing Brewery & Taproom’ aims to open a new location in Huber Heights at 6602 Executive Blvd. in the Spring or Summer of 2023. The new location will offer smoked […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
richlandsource.com

Dublin Coffman tames Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dublin Coffman followed in snuffing Lewis Center Olentangy Orange's offense 2-0 in Ohio girls soccer on September 26. The first half gave Dublin Coffman a 1-0 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.
DUBLIN, OH

