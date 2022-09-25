‘Tight and getting tighter’: Lawrence only has roughly 500 lots available for residential development, city data shows

Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Longer wait times, staff cuts possible at Mid-Continent Public Library after board slashes budget
Month-long wait times for books, reduced staff, outdated technology — all are possible effects for patrons of the Mid-Continent Public Library system after the board of trustees voted to reduce the institution's primary source of revenue, according to staff scrambling to find savings. Last week, the library’s board voted...
LJWORLD
Democratic legislators propose plan to reduce property taxes for Kansas homeowners
Topeka — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment rates from 11.5% to 9%, financing a statewide property tax reduction fund and raising residential property exemptions from the state mill levy that funds public schools.
bluevalleypost.com
Five Guys burger chain opening soon at Overland Park’s growing Bluhawk development
Five Guys national hamburger chain will soon be available at Bluhawk shopping center in southern Overland Park. The details: Stu Stram, head of property management and development of the Bluhawk shopping center, said the new Five Guys franchise there is set to open next month. Stram said an exact date...
bluevalleypost.com
KDOT selects firm to build U.S. 69 toll lanes in Overland Park
The Kansas Department of Transportation selected a design-build team to construct the 69 Express project, which will create express lanes on U.S. 69 Highway in south Overland Park. The express toll lane project is the first of its kind on any state highway in Kansas. Driving the news: Last week,...
Kansas Democrats float proposal to lower property taxes by reviving dormant fund
LJWORLD
Lawrence district report: 205 teachers resigned or retired last school year, 31 positions remain unfilled
More than 200 teachers resigned or retired from the Lawrence school district last school year, with major reasons cited in exit surveys including pay, workload and district leadership. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board received a report on the number of classified and certified resignations, vacancies...
KC mayor calls for one Plaza street open to pedestrians only, no vehicles
Mayor Lucas said he'd like to see Nichols Road on the Plaza pedestrianized, meaning cars would not be allowed, but foot traffic is welcome.
Dana & Parks: Getting sued over leaving a bad review
The next time you want to leave a bad review for a business, you might want to think twice – it could land you in a world of legal troubles.
LJWORLD
Haskell Foundation hires university alum Andi Weber as executive director
The Haskell Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting Haskell Indian Nations University, has hired Haskell alum Andi Weber as its new executive director. Weber, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians of Wisconsin and a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, joins the foundation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho, where she managed more than 20 community and economic development projects as a senior planner. She’ll replace outgoing executive director Aaron Hove, who has guided the foundation since September of 2018.
mvnews.org
New district guidance related to gender identity requires parental approval
Late this August, USD 232 finalized a new guidance on student gender identity for teachers to follow in school. The guidelines, titled “Guidance Related to Gender Identity,” outline that student name and pronoun changes will have to be approved by the student’s family before a teacher can refer to the student that way in school.
WIBW
Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
KCTV 5
Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
Congressman, Jackson County warn of rising deed fraud
You've heard of stolen cars, now Kansas City, Missouri is dealing with a new problem on the rise. Someone stealing your entire home.
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
Committee works to fill Johnson County district judge positions
OLATHE, Kan. — The 10th Judicial Nominating Committee is seeking out nominees to fill one district judge vacancy and two district magistrate judge vacancies in Johnson County. The committee will be tasked with filling the three vacant positions due to upcoming retirements. District Judge Paul Gurney will retire Sept. 30, District Magistrate Judge Daniel Vokins will […]
LJWORLD
‘Somebody needs to be telling this story’: Performance will share history and culture of Kanza people
The year is 1955, and Lucy Tayiah Eads and her husband are returning to Oklahoma after 20 years of living in Lawrence. The scene is the opening of Pauline Eads Sharp’s historical performance on the history and culture of the Kanza (Kaw) people, which she tells in first person from the perspective of Eads, her late grandmother and the first woman chief of the Kaw Nation.
Residents at KCK apartment complex fed up with years of pothole problems
Residents at the Fairfax Bluffs Apartment complex said they’ve dodged the large potholes that can be seen in their surrounding roads for more than two years.
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: What’s the best soup in Johnson County? Tell us your picks 🍲
It definitely feels like fall now, with cooler temperatures and a crisp bite to the air in Johnson County. Which means you may be looking for food that warms you up and sticks to your ribs. That’s what on this week’s edition of “5 to Try,” we’re asking readers for...
Need a ski chair? Snow Creek in Weston hosting online auctions for resort items
Snow Creek Resort in Weston, Missouri will be hosting two online auctions next month for 45 Jayhawk and Snowme Triple ski chairs.
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Monday outside a store on the city’s east side. The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the back side of the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st. When crews arrived, they found flames and...
