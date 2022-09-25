ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iranian-American Chicagoans protest death of 22-year-old woman in Iranian police custody

By Associated Press, Eli Ong
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — Iranian-Americans took to the streets of downtown Chicago along Michigan Avenue to stand in solidarity with Iranians protesting the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.

Mahsa Amini was taken into custody by the Iranian Morality Police last week because they claim she wasn’t properly wearing her hijab. While in custody, Amini fell into a coma and died two days later.

Iranian government officials said Amini fell into a coma because of a heart attack, but witnesses said police beat her into a coma.

Protests have erupted across Iran and all over the globe in response. According to the Associated Press , at least nine protesters have been killed during the unrest in Iran.

“Their whole goal is to have freedom to not be beaten to death just because they don’t have a scarf on or the government isn’t agreeing with their beliefs,” said Sepihd Sanie, a member of the Iranian-American community in Chicago.

US sanctions Iranian morality police after woman’s death

Iran has faced global condemnation over Amini’s death , with the U.N. human rights office calling for an investigation.

