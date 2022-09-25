ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

LSU OL Garrett Dellinger out vs. Auburn with hand injury

LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger will miss the Auburn game with a hand injury, according to a report from The Athletic’s Brody Miller on Wednesday. There’s hope he’ll be available for the LSU-Tennessee game on Oct. 8 back inside Tiger Stadium. After starting the season at center,...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

South Carolina women's basketball players to each receive $25,000 in NIL deals

South Carolina women’s basketball has become the latest to score a lucrative team-wide NIL deal. Thanks to former state legislator and current CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and a group of other prominent donors, each member of the Gamecocks’ team will be provided the opportunity to earn an average of $25,000 or more in NIL deals — roughly $325,000 total.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy