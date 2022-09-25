Read full article on original website
Related
LSU OL Garrett Dellinger out vs. Auburn with hand injury
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger will miss the Auburn game with a hand injury, according to a report from The Athletic’s Brody Miller on Wednesday. There’s hope he’ll be available for the LSU-Tennessee game on Oct. 8 back inside Tiger Stadium. After starting the season at center,...
DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw visiting Kentucky for Big Blue Madness
Add two big visitors to the Big Blue Madness guest list. Travis Branham is reporting that. The five-star teammates from Camden, NJ are two of Kentucky’s top prospects in the 2023 class. This will be Wagner’s second visit to Kentucky. On3’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class took...
South Carolina women's basketball players to each receive $25,000 in NIL deals
South Carolina women’s basketball has become the latest to score a lucrative team-wide NIL deal. Thanks to former state legislator and current CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and a group of other prominent donors, each member of the Gamecocks’ team will be provided the opportunity to earn an average of $25,000 or more in NIL deals — roughly $325,000 total.
Comments / 0