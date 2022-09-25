South Carolina women’s basketball has become the latest to score a lucrative team-wide NIL deal. Thanks to former state legislator and current CNN political analyst Bakari Sellers and a group of other prominent donors, each member of the Gamecocks’ team will be provided the opportunity to earn an average of $25,000 or more in NIL deals — roughly $325,000 total.

