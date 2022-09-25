Read full article on original website
Neosho holds off Joplin in COC showdown
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Neosho tops Joplin 9-8 on Tuesday night in COC showdown. With the win, Neosho improves to 18-4 this season.
Carthage picks up road win over Nevada to start the week
WATCH: Carthage beats Nevada 6-2 on Monday. The Tigers improve to a 13-12 record.
Fast starts, depth propels Parsons to 4-0 record
PARSONS, Ks. – Parsons improves to 4-0 following a dominating 61-8 win over Baxter Springs last Friday. The Vikings are voted this week's Performance of the Week.
Pitt State climbs into top-10 in national rankings
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas continue to climb the national rankings this season. Pitt State has moved up 4 spots to #10 in the AFCA Division II poll released on Monday morning. The Gorillas are 4-0 to begin the season, and are the only MIAA team with a perfect record through the first month of their schedule. They are also now the highest ranked team in the MIAA.
Joplin ‘Ace of Spades’ Scratcher yields a 100k prize
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri Lottery player won $100,000 after purchasing a ticket from the Big Apple Travel Plaza in Joplin. The player said she bought a $5 “Ace of Spades” scratcher and couldn’t believe what happened afterward. After learning they won 1 of 6...
Kansas man dies in crash at Missouri motorsports park
A Kansas man is dead after being ejected from a motorcycle at a motorsports park in Merwin, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon.
Air Tour to Stop in Southeast Kansas
An air tour organized by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education will make a stop in southeast Kansas early next month. The annual flying celebration promotes aviation and economic growth, and Pittsburg, Kansas is one of the nine stops on this year's tour. Aircraft...
Dr. Sam Rogers
Dr. Samuel “Sam” Craig Rogers, age 50 of Carthage, MO., passed away early Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born on July 2, 1972, in Lexington, KY., the son of Harry and Cindy (Steele) Rogers. He grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Sam earned his bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 1996 from University of Missouri in Columbia and Master of Educational Administration (K-12) in 2005 from William Woods University in Fulton. He went on to earn his Education Specialist in Administration-Superintendent Certification in 2010 from Missouri State University in Springfield and Doctorate in Educational Administration in 2014 from Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Sam and his family lived in Carthage where he was an Assistant Principal for Carthage High School. Where we worked through his entire illness.
CJ Fall City Wide Sales
The Bluegrass Festival is a traditional start of Fall for many people, and Carl Junction continues the celebration of Fall with another fun event…The Fall City Wide Sales! Cavanaugh Studyvin talks about what to expect.
Stockton boy run over by parade float
STOCKTON, Mo.- Saturday was a day of celebration in Stockton, Missouri until an accident left a 12-year-old boy with serious injuries. According to The Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a 12-year-old boy was riding a parade float at the annual Black Walnut Festival in Stockton. The boy fell off the right side and was run […]
News To Know: home engulfed in flames, suspect on the loose
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – Around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning, Duenweg fire department was alerted to a house fire in the Prosperity area. The house located at 19910 Ely road was engulfed in fire by the time the Jasper County deputies arrived. The investigation determined that the resident was not home at the time of the fire. Mutual aid arrived from Joplin, Webb City, Oronogo, and Carthage. The fire was declared under control at 2:55 a.m. and no firefighters were injured. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
City Commission Expected to Declare Water Watch for Coffeyville
The Coffeyville City Commission is expected to approve a resolution to declare a water watch within the city of Coffeyville at their meeting tonight. City Manager Mark Hall says this first stage is only voluntary. The other steps after a water watch include a water warning and finally, a water...
Driver dies in crash in Cassville, Mo.
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A driver from Cassville has died after a crash in Barry County. Dale Roller, 53, died in the crash on Saturday. The crash happened on State Highway 76 in Cassville. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers say his vehicle crossed the center line, striking another vehicle head-on. Roller died at the scene.
Neosho, Mo., Asks Feds for ARPA Funds on Behalf of ISPs
(TNS) — The city of Neosho will help two Internet companies seek federal funds to develop high-speed broadband services throughout the city. The Neosho City Council on Tuesday approved letters of support for Optimum Broadband and AT&T as the two companies pursue funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to further develop their Internet networks.
Cassville man dies in head-on car crash
CASSVILLE, Mo.- A 53-year-old man has died after a head-on car crash on Highway 76 in Cassville, Missouri. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident happened Saturday afternoon around 5:30 pm when a car, driven by Dale Roller, 53, of Cassville, Missouri, crossed the center line and hit another […]
Earning tips with a flare of theatre and pizza
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Carl Junction High School International Thespian Society invites you out to Cicis Pizza. Why? Well — it’s for a good cause. They’re raising funds to be able to go to the state conference in Kansas City. It’s where theatre thespians learn new techniques taught by professionals. The thespians will be out in costumes at Cicis earning tips from 5-9 PM. So, if you’re feeling a little hungry for pizza on Monday — Cicis is the place to be!
News To Know: fatal crashes, and take a trip to “Hill House”
GIRARD, Kan. – A Mindenmines man is dead following a two-vehicle collision. The crash occurred just 2 miles North of K126 in Crawford County. Police say a Ford F350 driven by Edward Leroy Nutt, 71, was traveling Eastbound on East 570th Avenue when he failed to stop at a stop sign. If you are interested in reading more about this story, click here.
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic building
St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building nka Frisco Apartments.AbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1913, a nine-story train station and office building was constructed for the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad at 605 Main Street in Joplin, Missouri. Historically known as the St. Louis and San Francisco Railroad Building, it was also called the Frisco Building.
Cyclist loses control of motorcycle after jacket gets caught in wheel
MIAMI, Okla. – A motorcyclist’s leather jacket got caught in the motorcycle’s rear wheel causing a crash on Sunday on the Will Rogers Turnpike, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 5 p.m. near the 309 mile marker of the westbound lane, approximately four...
Check Out This Sad Looking Abandoned Missouri Holiday Inn [Pictures]
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There was a time when staying in hotels was a magical part of the family vacation. They had bars and restaurants and hosted banquets, conventions, and proms. If you were a child of the 1980s there is probably a good chance you stayed at a hotel like the abandoned one I'm going to share here.
