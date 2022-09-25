Dr. Samuel “Sam” Craig Rogers, age 50 of Carthage, MO., passed away early Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sam was born on July 2, 1972, in Lexington, KY., the son of Harry and Cindy (Steele) Rogers. He grew up in Carthage, attended Mark Twain Elementary, Carthage Jr. High, and Carthage High School. Sam earned his bachelor of science degree in elementary education in 1996 from University of Missouri in Columbia and Master of Educational Administration (K-12) in 2005 from William Woods University in Fulton. He went on to earn his Education Specialist in Administration-Superintendent Certification in 2010 from Missouri State University in Springfield and Doctorate in Educational Administration in 2014 from Lindenwood University in St. Charles. Sam and his family lived in Carthage where he was an Assistant Principal for Carthage High School. Where we worked through his entire illness.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO