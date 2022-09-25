ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

Comments / 0

Related
LJWORLD

‘Somebody needs to be telling this story’: Performance will share history and culture of Kanza people

The year is 1955, and Lucy Tayiah Eads and her husband are returning to Oklahoma after 20 years of living in Lawrence. The scene is the opening of Pauline Eads Sharp’s historical performance on the history and culture of the Kanza (Kaw) people, which she tells in first person from the perspective of Eads, her late grandmother and the first woman chief of the Kaw Nation.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Great Overland Station to host model train enthusiasts at show, swap meet

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Great Overland Station will play host to local model train enthusiasts at the Topeka Model Railroaders show and swap meet. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation staff says in a release that the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St., will host the Topeka Model Railroaders model train show and swap meet on Oct. 1 and 2.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Douglas County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Baldwin City, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
WIBW

Fork In The Road: Banjo’s Cafe

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We’ve taken you to the best restaurants for dinner, and the top coffee shops across our area. But, we can’t forget about the most important meal of the day: breakfast. So, for this week’s fork in the road, we’re headed to Banjo’s Cafe for...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Saturday’s EudoraFest to feature Nashville band in event’s first paid-admission concert

Organizers of the annual EudoraFest are trying something new this year to spice up the annual fall community celebration. EudoraFest will return for the 26th year on Saturday. The festival committee has booked The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band to be the event’s first-ever paid-admission concert. The band will close out the day’s activities with a 7 p.m. show at the Eudora High School Performing Arts Center.
EUDORA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Public picks winner at Food-A-Palooza

“It’s an opportunity to get out and enjoy the day and enjoy some good food,” said Clarence “Frenchie” Frye, Flinthills Mall General Manager. “We absolutely love it. We started the food truck rallies just after COVID. It gives awareness to these small business food trucks, and we love seeing so many people here.”
EMPORIA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Park#Native Plants#The Restoration
WIBW

Homicide victims honored by friends, families at Lake Shawnee

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and families of homicide victims took to Lake Shawnee to raise awareness and honor their loved ones Sunday. Dawn Belville hosted an event at the Ted Ensley Gardens Sunday, giving friends and families an opportunity to share stories about their loved ones who were victims of homicide.
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Olathe extending 119th Street over railroad tracks to connect K-7 to I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A city project will expand and extend 119th Street to close a current gap between two major highways. The project, which is nearing the end of its design phase, will connect 119th Street between Woodland and Northgate by building a bridge over the BNSF tracks. Drivers currently have to dip southeast on Northgate, where a street-level railroad crossing can cause some long wait times.
OLATHE, KS
LJWORLD

Haskell Foundation hires university alum Andi Weber as executive director

The Haskell Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting Haskell Indian Nations University, has hired Haskell alum Andi Weber as its new executive director. Weber, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians of Wisconsin and a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, joins the foundation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho, where she managed more than 20 community and economic development projects as a senior planner. She’ll replace outgoing executive director Aaron Hove, who has guided the foundation since September of 2018.
LAWRENCE, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WIBW

Employee killed at Topeka Goodyear plant identified

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in an accident at the Topeka Goodyear Plant on Saturday. Officials say that Timmothy Cole, 59, of Topeka died from injuries sustained while on the job. Emergency responders arrived at the facility, located in the...
TOPEKA, KS
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Leawood, KS

Leawood is a bustling suburb of Kansas City known for its top-notch schools, safe neighborhoods, great shopping, and established restaurant scene. Whether you’re looking for a fancy sit-down restaurant, a trendy brewery, or family friendly dining, you’ll find what you’re looking for in Leawood. When selecting the best restaurants in Leawood, Kansas for this list, we factored in the areas of importance to most people looking for a new place to eat.
LEAWOOD, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 26, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy