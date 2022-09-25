ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

wnypapers.com

Pedestrian hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard succumbs to injuries

From the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. The 74-year-old man who was hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard Monday morning succumbed to his injuries. His identification is being withheld until family is notified. The crash management team is continuing its investigation. Those who witnessed the crash, or...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable

CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo teen dead following Monday night shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Esser Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was shot while outside. He was declared dead at the scene. The shooting appears...
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Grand Island woman arrested for DWI

On September 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Erin M. Wilson., 37, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to an intoxicated person complaint on East River Road in the town of Grand Island. During an interview with the operator, Wilson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wilson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wilson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Wilson was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On September 24, 2022 at 6:35 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Merton J. Kreps Jr, 57 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other traffic infractions. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Military Road and Witmer Road in the town of Niagara for a property damage accident. While interviewing Kreps, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Kreps was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Kreps recorded a .12% BAC.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty for compensation fraud

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former NFTA bus driver pleaded guilty on Monday morning to a grand larceny charge stemming from workers’ compensation fraud. The district attorney says that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore claimed that she was unable to perform work due to what she initially claimed was a right knee injury, but later […]
KENMORE, NY
2 On Your Side

Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

NFTA Police investigating fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is investigating a fatal accident in Buffalo on Friday morning. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue. Detectives say a car hit a parked pick-up truck, then smashed into the front of...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Grand Island man arraigned on weapons charges in road rage incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Grand Island man was arraigned Thursday morning on gun charges after a May road rage incident. Victor G. Freeman Sr. is accused of showing another driver his handgun during a road rage incident on May 17, 2022, around 8 a.m. It happened while Freeman was driving south on Interstate 190 on Grand Island, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
GRAND ISLAND, NY
buffalorising.com

Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential

A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
GRAND ISLAND, NY

