On September 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Erin M. Wilson., 37, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to an intoxicated person complaint on East River Road in the town of Grand Island. During an interview with the operator, Wilson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wilson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wilson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Wilson was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.

GRAND ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO