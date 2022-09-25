Read full article on original website
wnypapers.com
Pedestrian hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard succumbs to injuries
From the Office of City of Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino:. The 74-year-old man who was hit on Niagara Falls Boulevard Monday morning succumbed to his injuries. His identification is being withheld until family is notified. The crash management team is continuing its investigation. Those who witnessed the crash, or...
Orchard Park chase ends in crash on Milestrip Rd.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 22-year-old Buffalo male is facing a host of charges following a chase on Milestrip Road early Saturday morning. Orchard Park police say that just after 12:05 a.m. Saturday, they initiated a traffic stop of Damien G. Starks on Milestrip Road near Amelia Drive due a tail lamp out and […]
74-year-old man dead after being hit by SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 74-year-old man who was hit by an SUV on Niagara Falls Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning has died at the hospital due to his injuries, according to Niagara Falls Police. NFPD responded to Niagara Falls Boulevard, near the intersection of 70th Street. A 2007 Ford Explorer heading east […]
74-year-old man killed after he was struck by vehicle in Niagara Falls
He was initially listed in critical condition at ECMC. Around 5:30 p.m. Monday police said the man died from his injuries.
Plane crashes in Clarence field, one person stable
CLARENCE N.Y. (WIVB) — A single-engine plane crashed in the town of Clarence on Saturday, Amherst Police have confirmed to News 4. The plane crashed into a field in the area of 8041 Transit Road at 12:50 p.m. Saturday. Amherst Police said an elderly man is stable and conscious after they got him out of […]
Buffalo Police recovers two BB guns from car at Tops on South Park Avenue
Buffalo Police responded to a call just after 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday afternoon to the Tops Friendly Market in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue. Read more here:
BB guns found in car at South Park Tops, person taken to ECMC for evaluation
Police said the incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and two BB guns were recovered from a vehicle in the parking lot. The person was taken into custody and transported to ECMC for evaluation.
Buffalo teen dead following Monday night shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened around 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers responded to the 200 block of Esser Avenue. Police say a 17-year-old boy from Buffalo was shot while outside. He was declared dead at the scene. The shooting appears...
nyspnews.com
Grand Island woman arrested for DWI
On September 21, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Erin M. Wilson., 37, of Grand Island, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. Troopers responded to an intoxicated person complaint on East River Road in the town of Grand Island. During an interview with the operator, Wilson was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Wilson had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Wilson had failed standardized field sobriety tests. She was arrested, transported and processed at SP Grand Island, where she refused to submit a chemical test. Wilson was released with appearance tickets for the town of Grand Island court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
nyspnews.com
Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI
On September 24, 2022 at 6:35 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Merton J. Kreps Jr, 57 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other traffic infractions. On September 24, 2022, Troopers responded to the intersection of Military Road and Witmer Road in the town of Niagara for a property damage accident. While interviewing Kreps, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Kreps was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Niagara for processing. Kreps recorded a .12% BAC.
Russo brothers developing $35M, 144-unit Hamburg apartment complex
HAMBURG, N.Y. — The Pleasant Creek subdivision in Hamburg is getting a new neighbor – an apartment complex developed by the same two brothers who started the 109-lot subdivision. Jeff and Joseph Russo are building a 144-unit, $35 million complex — the Village at Cedar Valley — that...
Bridge closure on Route 5 to start Friday
The westbound (outbound) bridge will be closed for paving work.
Former NFTA bus driver pleads guilty for compensation fraud
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former NFTA bus driver pleaded guilty on Monday morning to a grand larceny charge stemming from workers’ compensation fraud. The district attorney says that 53-year-old Antoinette Laney of Kenmore claimed that she was unable to perform work due to what she initially claimed was a right knee injury, but later […]
Buffalo driver dead after crash involving NFTA bus
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m.
BPS bus driver shortage numbers different than expected
The School Board voted last week to allow the district to spend more than $850,000 on a program that pays parents to drive their children to school.
Road closure along State Route 5 in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising drivers to avoid a road in Buffalo later this week. State Route 5 bridge over Tiff Street will be closed to westbound traffic because of paving. The route will be closed Friday from 7 p.m. through 6...
NFTA Police investigating fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) is investigating a fatal accident in Buffalo on Friday morning. The accident happened around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Jefferson Avenue. Detectives say a car hit a parked pick-up truck, then smashed into the front of...
WIVB
Grand Island man arraigned on weapons charges in road rage incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old Grand Island man was arraigned Thursday morning on gun charges after a May road rage incident. Victor G. Freeman Sr. is accused of showing another driver his handgun during a road rage incident on May 17, 2022, around 8 a.m. It happened while Freeman was driving south on Interstate 190 on Grand Island, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.
buffalorising.com
Waterfront Watch: Grand Island Hotel Going Residential
A struggling Radisson Hotel could have a residential future. Salt Lake City-based J.B. Earl Company and Michael J. Conroe of Elev8 Architecture are teaming up on a $25 million project to convert the Radisson hotel at 100 Whitehaven Road on Grand Island into apartments. The 12-acre site is located on the Niagara River.
