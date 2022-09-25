Read full article on original website
Neil Young Registers a Quiet Protest Against Beck’s ‘Old Man’ NFL Commercial
Neil Young may have effectively signed over some of the rights to use his music in advertising when he sold 50% of his publishing to Hipgnosis Songs in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved the right to weigh in — subtly — when his music is licensed for commercials going forward.
The good, bad and very ugly of San Francisco’s Portola music festival
The music wasn't the issue.
Watch Dave Chappelle Inexplicably Cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Dave Chappelle gave his best Thom Yorke impression at the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in Los Angeles last night. The comedian appeared on stage at the Kia Forum late in the show to cover Radiohead’s classic “Creep” with the Foo Fighters. During the mediocre rendition, Chappelle urged...
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Sky, Netflix Co-Production ‘Predators’ – Global Bulletin
Tom Hardy is set to narrate a natural history series for Sky Nature, titled “Predators.”. Set to launch in December, the series will follow five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments: polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, brown bears in Russia and cheetahs in Tanzania.
Paris Fashion Week prepares for Balmain fashion festival
PARIS (AP) — Paris Fashion Week roared into full gear Wednesday with shows by many fashion houses and strong anticipation of Balmain’s evening fashion festival spectacular — a star-studded charity concert featuring the latest fashions, members of the public and secret celebrity performances. Here are some highlights...
Avicii’s Family Sells 75% of Late DJ’s Catalog to Pophouse
The family of Avicii, the late, multi-platinum-selling Swedish DJ, has sold 75% of his master recordings and publishing to Pophouse Entertainment, the Stockholm-based company co-founded by ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus, which is behind that group’s multi-million-dollar “Voyage” show in London and other enterprises. The family and estate will maintain ownership of the remaining 25%. Terms of the deal, which is estimated to be for nine figures, were not disclosed. According to the announcement, a joint venture has been created between the family and estate of Avicii (real name: Tim Bergling) and Pophouse “to safeguard Avicii’s indelible legacy through future global endeavours,” such...
