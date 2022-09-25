Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
KU tweaks game day plans to better handle full football stadium
The Kansas football program set a record for both concession sales and merchandise sales during last week’s sold-out win over Duke. But that did not keep KU administrators from looking for ways to improve upon the game day experience for fans, who have suddenly started showing up in huge numbers to support the 4-0 Jayhawks.
LJWORLD
Packed Memorial Stadium made moving to 4-0 even sweeter for Kansas football players
It’s truly amazing what an incredible opportunity this Kansas football team has in front of it after a 4-0 start to the 2022 season. For years, as Memorial Stadium sat mostly empty on game days, we heard people say, “If you give the fans something to watch, they’ll show up to watch it.”
LJWORLD
Kansas soccer program pleased at season’s midway point but eager to find offense as Big 12 play heats up
Following back-to-back losses to open Big 12 Conference play last week, the Kansas soccer team will enter the heart of its conference schedule still looking to break through. Kansas lost 1-0 to No. 12 TCU on Sunday at Rock Chalk Park and fell to Oklahoma State 2-0 earlier in the week.
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: Not ranked? Who cares? Not the Jayhawks.
Here’s the thing about the 4-0 Kansas football team not being ranked in either the coaches poll or the Associated Press Top 25 on Sunday. It doesn’t mean the polls are worthless or broken. It doesn’t mean this Kansas team is not any good nor does it indicate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
‘Somebody needs to be telling this story’: Performance will share history and culture of Kanza people
The year is 1955, and Lucy Tayiah Eads and her husband are returning to Oklahoma after 20 years of living in Lawrence. The scene is the opening of Pauline Eads Sharp’s historical performance on the history and culture of the Kanza (Kaw) people, which she tells in first person from the perspective of Eads, her late grandmother and the first woman chief of the Kaw Nation.
LJWORLD
Raymond Dennis
Services are pending for Raymond Dennis, 104, Lawrence, and will be announced by Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Raymond passed away Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at LMH Health. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Haskell Foundation hires university alum Andi Weber as executive director
The Haskell Foundation, a nonprofit with the mission of supporting Haskell Indian Nations University, has hired Haskell alum Andi Weber as its new executive director. Weber, a member of the Stockbridge-Munsee Band of Mohican Indians of Wisconsin and a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, joins the foundation from the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes in Fort Hall, Idaho, where she managed more than 20 community and economic development projects as a senior planner. She’ll replace outgoing executive director Aaron Hove, who has guided the foundation since September of 2018.
LJWORLD
Lawrence district report: 205 teachers resigned or retired last school year, 31 positions remain unfilled
More than 200 teachers resigned or retired from the Lawrence school district last school year, with major reasons cited in exit surveys including pay, workload and district leadership. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board received a report on the number of classified and certified resignations, vacancies...
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Saturday’s EudoraFest to feature Nashville band in event’s first paid-admission concert
Organizers of the annual EudoraFest are trying something new this year to spice up the annual fall community celebration. EudoraFest will return for the 26th year on Saturday. The festival committee has booked The Tennessee Mafia Jug Band to be the event’s first-ever paid-admission concert. The band will close out the day’s activities with a 7 p.m. show at the Eudora High School Performing Arts Center.
LJWORLD
Steven Bruce
A Celebration of Life for Steven J. 'Steve' Bruce, 58, Lawrence, will be at 2 pm Friday at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Steve passed away Sept. 15, 2022, at his home. Obituary and condolences at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Sept. 26, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LJWORLD
Democratic legislators propose plan to reduce property taxes for Kansas homeowners
Topeka — A three-part proposal to reduce property taxes could save Kansas homeowners millions, Democratic lawmakers said during a news conference Monday at the Statehouse. Rep. Vic Miller, D-Topeka, and Rep. Mike Amyx, D-Lawrence, released the plan for consideration in the next legislative session, which begins in January. The plan includes reducing residential property assessment rates from 11.5% to 9%, financing a statewide property tax reduction fund and raising residential property exemptions from the state mill levy that funds public schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
David Brown
Graveside services for David LeRoy Brown, 76, Lawrence, will be at 10 am Tue., Oct. 4th at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation Mon., Oct. 3rd from 6-8 pm at Rumsey-Yost. See full obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Lecompton man taken to hospital after tractor collides with train
A Lecompton man was taken to the hospital Monday after his tractor collided with a train while he was mowing north of Lawrence. Douglas County sheriff’s deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. to a report of a train stopped on the tracks in the 1100 block of North 1900 Road, said sheriff’s spokesperson George Diepenbrock. During their investigation, deputies learned that a 28-year-old man had been mowing in the area of the train tracks and while driving through the railroad crossing, his tractor was struck by a moving train, Diepenbrock said.
LJWORLD
In court filing, Lawrence police chief accuses Douglas County DA of ‘weaponizing’ subpoenas in retaliatory way
The Lawrence police chief has alleged in court that the Douglas County district attorney was “weaponizing” her subpoena power in a retaliatory way as their two departments are embroiled in a dispute over the personnel files of police officers. Though the dispute between the top area law enforcement...
LJWORLD
Iranian students at KU decry brutal government crackdown; ‘they are killing people in the streets’
While most University of Kansas students are gearing up for midterms and celebrating the KU football team, one group of students — those from Iran — are losing sleep and agonizing over the fate of loved ones back home. “Everyone is distracted from their education and classes and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
It has now been nearly 12 straight months of falling home sales in Lawrence, yet home prices continue to rise
Economists are infamous for making “on the one hand, but on the other hand” type of statements. I’m not an economist, but here’s my version for the Lawrence housing market: On the one hand there are plenty of signs of a Lawrence housing slowdown, but in the other hand, you had better still have a large wad of cash if you hope to buy a home here.
LJWORLD
17 paintings stolen from Lawrence’s Art in the Park event; reward offered for their return
Organizers of Art in the Park were shocked Saturday morning to discover that a number of paintings had been stolen overnight from one of the festival participants at the annual event, and they are offering a reward for the return of the artwork. Maria Martin, president of the Lawrence Art...
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to hear update on progress of Treatment and Recovery Center
The only item on the agenda for Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting is a status update on the Douglas County Treatment and Recovery Center. According to the meeting agenda as of Tuesday, that item will be an informational update only; commissioners won’t take any action at this time. The newly constructed building was dedicated in June but has yet to begin operating. Once it does, it’ll offer stabilization services for patients experiencing a mental health crisis for stays of up to 72 hours.
Comments / 0