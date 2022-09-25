Read full article on original website
Teens in armed robbery to be tried as adults
A pair of Shreveport teens involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder. That is due to shots being fired at a victim in connection with an August 30, 2022 armed robbery of the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, September 20. Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor. Russell Smith, 21, Hot...
VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX
Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
East Texas man arrested, accused of beating 7-year-old son, sheriff says
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested after being accused of beating his 7-year-old son, said authorities. Kyle Young was taken into custody in Harrison County on Friday and charged with injury with intent bodily injury, said the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on East Doctors Road. The man […]
OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE
The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
Texas judge: Traffic stop leads to money laundering charges and seizure of over $100,000
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Judge Travis Ransom took to Facebook on Tuesday to commend the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for discovering over $116,000 in cash during a routine traffic stop. According to officials, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a car for speeding, and when he approached the car, a strong odor of marijuana could be […]
Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance
BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
61-year-old man shot on I-20
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint
Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
Shooting In Marshall
The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
East Texas officials searching for young woman for welfare check
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday they are seeking the whereabouts of Denise Garrett for a welfare check. Officials describe her as a 28-year-old black female, 5’8″ tall and approximately 165 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. According to the sheriff’s office, Garrett is from Center but […]
Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work
Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
Train derails in Lafayette County
STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
East Texas woman arrested after police chase injures officer
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman was arrested after a police chase that injured an officer. Ashley Nicole Winston, 30, of Texarkana was taken into custody on Wednesday after the Atlanta Police Department got a call about a reckless driver in the city on East Main Street. The caller said the car […]
