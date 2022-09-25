ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

caddoda.com

Teens in armed robbery to be tried as adults

A pair of Shreveport teens involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder. That is due to shots being fired at a victim in connection with an August 30, 2022 armed robbery of the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton Street in north Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Tuesday, September 20. Gemauria Burton, 21, Waldo, terroristic act, endangering welfare of a minor. Russell Smith, 21, Hot...
MAGNOLIA, AR
101.5 KNUE

VIDEO: Plastic Bag Man Robs Gas Station At Gunpoint In Marshall, TX

Crime never sleeps and the same can be said about that here in East Texas. Having worked the night shift at a convenience store before, I know first hand how nervous a clerk can be during those hours because the only thing lurking around most of the time during those hours are the worst of the worst looking for something to get into. Unfortunately, police in Marshall are dealing with this kind of thing and Crime Stoppers is asking for your help.
MARSHALL, TX
bossierpress.com

OWNER OF HORSES SOUGHT BY BOSSIER SHERIFF’S OFFICE

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of three horses that were seized from a. location on Fullwood Circle in Princeton, LA. After proper identification of the horses, the claimant must pay the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. for the costs of care, custody, and control before the...
PRINCETON, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance

BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

Police investigate Sunday shooting in north Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a Sunday shooting that happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Audrey Lane and Thomas E. Howard Drive near the Kings Oaks subdivision. Police said the victim was shot in the side and taken to Fire Station 6 on David Raines...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Gunshot victim left at fire station with life-threatening injuries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An unidentified vehicle dropped off a severely injured man at Fire Station 6 on David Raines Road in Shreveport. On Sept. 25 at 8:50 a.m., Shreveport police responded to a dispatch bringing them to Fire Station 6. When officers arrived, they learned that someone in an unidentified vehicle had dropped off an adult man with a gunshot wound at the fire station. The man had been shot in his right side with a semiautomatic weapon, authorities said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport teenagers now tried as adults for armed robbery

SHREVEPORT, La. - Two Shreveport teenagers allegedly involved in an August armed robbery will be tried as adults. Caddo District Judge Donald E. Hathaway Jr. signed orders that Aareon DeShawn McKinney, 17, and Kevin A. Player, 16, can be charged by the Caddo Parish District Attorney as adults for attempted second-degree murder.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

61-year-old man shot on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A 61-year-old man was shot while driving down eastbound Interstate 20 in Shreveport. It happened at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 near Monkhouse Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The driver was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of gunshot wounds to his left...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Bossier Sheriff Deputies Get Some Arrests in DWI Checkpoint

Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office conducted a sobriety checkpoint Saturday night to early Sunday morning arresting eight individuals for either driving under the influence or on warrants. Bossier Sheriff deputies with assistance from troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop -G, officers with the Haughton Police Department, and the...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
easttexasradio.com

Shooting In Marshall

The Marshall Police Department said it received several calls about a shooting at a business at Pinecrest and Rosborough Springs at 4:29 Saturday afternoon. When the police arrived, they found one person shot several times. They were taken to a local hospital by the fire department. Officials said there is no longer a threat to the community.
MARSHALL, TX
KPEL 96.5

Pedestrian Struck and Killed, Man Finds Body on Roof of SUV After Driving to Work

Vehicle accidents that involve pedestrians are bad enough, but this may be one of the worst cases that we've ever seen. According to KLTV, a pedestrian in Longview, TX was struck and killed after being hit by a vehicle. This wasn't necessarily a hit-and-run accident because the driver of the vehicle claims that he didn't even realize he hit anyone as he continued on his commute to work.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall police investigating shooting at gas station

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Police in Marshall are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon at a gas station. Police say the shooting happened at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Rosborough Springs Road at about 4:30 Saturday afternoon. Officers arrived and located one victim with multiple gunshots wounds who...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Train derails in Lafayette County

STAMPS, Ark. (KSLA) - Multiple train cars derailed in Lafayette County Monday night (Sept. 26), according to the Lafayette County Press. It appears an axle dropped below one of the train cars and became stuck in the ground. This caused the car to hike up into the air and come off the tracks. This then caused a chain reaction, making seven other cars derail. The train came to a stop about 200 yards west of the crossing.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, AR

