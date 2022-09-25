Read full article on original website
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire
Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire
We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
WCVB
Pop Warner coach in Massachusetts arrested after assaulting referee with football, police say
MALDEN, Mass. — A youth football coach in Massachusetts is facing one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — a football — in connection with an incident involving a referee during a game in Malden, according to police. Malden police Capt. Marc Gatcomb said...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
New Sports Bar With Bowling, Billiards, Darts, Live Music, DJ’s in New Hampshire
What do you want to do to relieve stress, have some fun, meet new people, and enjoy live music or a killer DJ spinning the ones and twos? It's always fun when a new place opens up where we can go and let loose, and that's happening in Newmarket, New Hampshire.
Should Canobie Lake Park in New Hampshire Bring These 3 Attractions Back?
Since 1902 families have been making memories at Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH. I personally have memories from not only going with my family but annually with summer camp (it was the one event that I really looked forward to every summer). Of course, over the years Canobie Lake...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in York, ME
York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
WMUR.com
Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
