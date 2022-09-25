ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeLacheur Park sold to UMass Lowell for one million dollars

(Photo courtesy of Eagletribune.com) “Sign of LeLacheur Park.”. This past summer, the city of Lowell approved the sale of LeLacheur Park to UMass Lowell for one million dollars. UMass Lowell is also expected to invest an additional three million dollars into the stadium to meet NCAA Division 1 stadium and facility standards.
Towerlight

Tigers earn eighth shutout of the season in 0-0 tie against Northeastern

Towson University Women’s Soccer tied Northeastern University 0-0 on Sunday in their second game of conference play. “It’s finishing your chances,” Head Coach Katherine Vettori said. “Because we created a bunch offensively and defensively, we played really solid today.”. The Tigers had a total of seven...
Hidden Graveyard in Rye Marks Area of the Oldest Settlement in New Hampshire

Even if you've lived in the same town, state, or region all your life, there's always something new to see or explore that you never knew existed. Yours truly learned that firsthand yesterday after going on a little adventure with two others, one of whom (we'll call her Tricia), was visiting the Granite State for the first time from Florida.
Wing-Itz Debuts Splendid New Outdoor Patio in Hampton, New Hampshire

We've got some great news for all the chicken lovers out there. Whether it's nuggets, tenders, burgers, sandwiches & wraps, salads, or something else that tickles your fancy, Wing-Itz has it all when it comes to chicken. With locations in Hampton, Portsmouth, Dover, and Newmarket, Wing-Itz prides itself on being...
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
15 Best Restaurants in York, ME

York is a picturesque New England village on the Southern Maine coast that has become a popular tourist destination. In addition, the area is renowned for having some of the best seafood on the Atlantic coast. But you’ll discover more than just great seafood in York. That’s why we’ve toured...
Several departments respond to Merrimack fire; no injuries reported

MERRIMACK, N.H. — A family is safe after their home caught fire in Merrimack Tuesday evening. Cell phone video shows flames shooting out of the roof. First responders said several departments came to help Merrimack, including Nashua and Manchester. Merrimack fire Chief Mark DiFronzo said while the fire was...
Police Blotter: Sept. 20 to Sept. 27

Sept. 21, 2022: Computer equipment was reported missing from a classroom within 7800 York Road. Sept. 21, 2022: A foot patrol officer smelled marijuana in Glen Woods and recovered more than 10 grams. Charges are pending. Baltimore County Police Precinct 6 – Towson. Sept. 20, 2022: A first-degree assault...
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister

IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
